“When you stopped winning PL at Manchester United, you tried to move to Chelsea” – Jamie Carragher blasts Rio Ferdinand during Twitter row

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher and Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand have got themselves into a public row on Twitter.

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane were involved in a heated debate following Manchester United’s draw with Chelsea this weekend. Carragher was of the opinion that Michael Carrick should not start Cristiano Ronaldo in every game because the Portuguese is not the same player that he once was and does not actively press.

Roy Keane, on the other hand, claimed that Ronaldo has not been pressing for a number of years and deserves to start every match simply because he has won everything. The Irishman pointed out that Ronaldo was never going to win the league for United single-handedly.

Rio Ferdinand then responded to the exchange on Twitter, claiming that Carragher should not be speaking about winning the league as he never won it during his career.

Earlier today, Jamie Carragher posted a Twitter response of his own. The Sky Sports pundit reminded Ferdinand that he was speaking about United’s decision to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, and not about winning the league.

The former Liverpool defender also claimed that Ferdinand attempted to fashion a move to Chelsea once Manchester United stopping competing for the league title:

"Not talking titles but the deal for Ronaldo to Man Utd which you arranged. No PL for me but Sky like my opinions! No (trophies) in your career without AF & when you stopped winning PL at MU you tried to move to Chelsea so please stop giving it the big MU fan one!"

Manchester United pull off unlikely draw against Chelsea with Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench

Ronaldo came off the bench for Manchester United against Chelsea in the 63rd minute. He did not have too many chances as Chelsea dominated proceedings in their quest for the equalizer. It came within seven minutes of Ronaldo’s arrival, via a Jorginho penalty that allowed the Italian to redeem himself after being at fault for Jadon Sancho’s opener.

Jamie Carragher and a host of other pundits have questioned United’s decision to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. Carragher claimed that the Red Devils only signed him because Cristiano was rumored to be close to a move to Manchester City.

Carragher believes the Portuguese superstar is not the player that he was and it was pointless to sign him as he will not help Manchester United win the league.

Football Daily @footballdaily Roy Keane and @Carra23 get very heated about why Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Manchester United 🤬 🍿 Roy Keane and @Carra23 get very heated about why Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Manchester United 🤬 🍿 https://t.co/GEPGBDNI5u

But Roy Keane believes that Ronaldo’s arrival, which has been positive for Manchester United, was never going to close the gap between them and the likes of City, Chelsea and Liverpool. Instead, United have one of the greatest goalscorers of all time, especially when it comes to the Champions League.

It is unlikely that any Manchester United fan believes the club should not have signed Cristiano Ronaldo.

Jamie Carragher has a point that Ronaldo’s arrival was never going to win the Red Devils a domestic title. But the former England defender's claim that the only reason he was brought in was because Manchester City wanted him is a far-fetched assumption.

