"When there is no strategy, money doesn’t work" - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag aims harsh dig at Chelsea and Todd Boehly

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag took a harsh dig at Chelsea and Todd Boehly, claiming an abundance of money means nothing if the right strategy isn't implemented. The Blues have endured a horror season and are on course for their worst finish in the Premier League since 1993-1994.

When a consortium led by Todd Boehly acquired Chelsea for £4.25 billion in May 2022, the one thing he wasn't afraid to do was to spend big in the market. Over the past year, the Blues have spent more than £600 million to rejuvenate their squad and challenge for the biggest prizes.

Chelsea bought high-profile names like Raheem Sterling, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, Enzo Fernandez, Mykhaylo Mudryk, and more. Despite this, they have struggled for any type of form and consistency this season.

Todd Boehly and the club's hierarchy have already replaced three managers (Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, and Bruno Saltor), whilst current interim manager Frank Lampard is also struggling.

It has become apparent that the Blues didn't have much of a strategy in place for each manager and signing. This is something that Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag wasn't afraid to comment on during the Chelsea pre-match press conference. He said (via GOAL):

"You can have money but you have to spend it in the right way and have a strategy behind it, otherwise the money doesn’t work. "In this moment a lot of good players, a lot of the best managers, a lot of the money it is all here in the United Kingdom. It is a great competition but also a hard competition. When there is no strategy or the right strategy money doesn’t work."

Manchester United will take on the Blues at Old Trafford on Thursday, May 25.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag plans on utilizing home advantage against Chelsea

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is determined to use 'fortress' Old Trafford to his advantage today against Frank Lampard's Chelsea.

The Red Devils have been sensational this season at Old Trafford. In their 17 games played, they have won 13, drawn three, and just lost one. Erik ten Hag acknowledged this when asked about a possible home advantage.

He said (via Manchester United's official website):

"Absolutely. And we feel really comfortable. It's our home, it's our fortress. We create a vibe in the stadium and I expect it in the coming two games as well. But let's go for it tomorrow. We have to get the job done."

Erik ten Hag and Co. are currently fourth in the table with 69 points. Their next two games are at home against the Blues and Fulham. They just need one point from either game to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

