Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed that Dutch defender Nathan Ake is expected to miss at least two months of action due to his foot surgery. Ake was substituted at half-time during Manchester City's 3-1 FA Cup fifth-round triumph over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, March 1.

The Dutch defender was suffering from discomfort in his foot from the start of the season, and the issue was aggravated during the clash.

Pep Guardiola said in the recent pre-match press conference before City's clash against Nottingham Forest (via Tribal Football):

"10-11 weeks they said to me (to be out). When you have surgery, it's serious. He has struggled a lot this season with the problems in his feet."

The Dutchman has made 18 appearances for City across all competitions, helping the side keep four clean sheets, this term. He started eight Premier League games for City in addition to their first-leg UEFA Champions League playoff against Real Madrid.

Due to multiple injuries and fitness concerns, Nathan Ake has already missed 19 matches for Pep Guardiola's side in the 2024-25 campaign. Apart from Ake, English defender John Stones is out of action due to a thigh issue.

Meanwhile, Manuel Akanji will also remain on the sidelines due to an abductor injury he suffered against Real Madrid in February. Next, Pep Guardiola's side will face Nottingham Forest on Saturday, February 8.

Manchester City interested in signing Barcelona-linked French goalkeeper: Reports

Manchester City are reportedly ready to compete against Barcelona during the summer transfer window for French goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Premier League giants are keen to make changes in the team during this summer, especially in the goalkeeping department.

Ederson's future at Etihad is uncertain, and his contract will expire in the summer of 2026. Stefan Ortega has performed well for City, but the Spanish tactician aims to recruit a long-term solution to his side's goalkeeping issues. As a result, the Cityzens have shifted their focus to LOSC Lille star Lucas Chevalier.

The 23-year-old is known for his composure, sharp reflexes and decision-making ability in a quandary. In 37 appearances this season, Chevalier has conceded 42 goals while keeping 10 clean sheets across all competitions. His ongoing contact with Lille will expire in the summer of 2027.

