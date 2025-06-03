“When you talk about financial problems, he could be doable” - Paul Scholes names 2 strikers Manchester United must sign while keeping Hojlund

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has urged the Red Devils to sign two more strikers and retain the services of Rasmus Hojlund. The former midfielder named Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Sporting forward Viktor Gyokeres as the two players Ruben Amorim must target.

He also insisted that Manchester United must look to keep Hojlund, who scored just four Premier League goals in 32 appearances this season. On The Overlap Fan Debate, Scholes said (via Metro):

"‘I think Osimhen, it sounds like a doable one. When you talk about financial problems, he could be doable. But I’d keep Hojlund. I know he’s not been great, but he’s a 22-year-old kid playing on his own for Man United the last two years."

"He’s had to play every week, he is the only one. Man United should have at least three top centre forwards. I’d have him and Osimhen. Him, Osimhen and Gyokeres."

He added:

"Hojlund has struggled like mad but he’s not had the chance to sit down and watch. If a striker is not playing well a manager will tell him just come back and have a look. Get a feel for the game."

Osimhen seems like a deal that could go through with Napoli trying to move him on. The Nigeria international even spent the second half of the 2024/25 season on loan at Galatasaray.

Meanwhile, Gyokeres is contracted with Sporting till 2028, and is drawing interest from a number of clubs, including the Red Devils' Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Bruno Fernandes does not want Saudi Arabia move amid Manchester United exit rumors- Reports

Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes reportedly does not want a move to Saudi Arabia, amid rumors suggesting an exit. Sky Sports says that the Portugal international discussed a transfer to Al-Hilal but ultimately decided against it.

The Red Devils coach, Ruben Amorim, was also asked about the player's future during the trip in Asia. Speaking about this, the Portuguese tactician said when asked if Fernandes will move away (via Sky Sports):

"I think he wants to stay, he is saying 'no' to a lot of things, but it shows that he wants to win and he is really good and needs to be in the best league in the world."

In a miserable season that saw Manchester United finish 15th in the Premier League, Fernandes stood out. He scored 19 goals and bagged 19 assists in 57 matches across competitions.

About the author Rahul Naresh Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.



A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.



Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.



When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Know More