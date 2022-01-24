“When are teams going to take note?”- Garth Crooks claims Liverpool man is the most 'dangerous player in the box' after emphatic performance against Crystal Palace

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Garth Crooks believes that Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk is the most dangerous player in the box during set-pieces.

Van Dijk is widely regarded as the best centre-back in the world and scored Liverpool’s first goal against Crystal Palace in the eighth minute on Sunday. The defender was able to lose his marker during a corner and placed an emphatic header in the left corner to open the scoring.

The Reds doubled the lead through Alex Oxlade Chamberlain but had a poor second half during which they allowed Palace to get back into the game.

"One of the many reasons I think Virgil van Dijk is the best defender in the world is because he does the difficult things with the minimum of fuss. He reminds me of Alan Hansen and he wasn't bad either!"

Garth Crooks wrote for BBC that he has been talking about Virgin Van Dijk’s aerial prowess for a long time. The Dutchman’s power, physicality and finishing ability means that he is a constant threat during set pieces. Crooks wrote the following about Van Dijk:

"When are teams going to take note? I’m saying almost on a weekly basis that Virgil van Dijk is the most dangerous player in the box on set pieces but sides are still conceding goals against him. His header that put Liverpool one up against Crystal Palace was emphatic."

Virgil Van Dijk scored but Liverpool faced a difficult second half against Crystal Palace

Virgil Van Dijk might have opened the scoring but he was not up to his usual standards defensively, especially in the second half. They conceded a poor 55th minute goal and were under pressure for the majority of the second half. It was Diogo Jota’s late penalty that allowed them to win 3-1.

The penalty call however, was subject to speculation, with several people unhappy with the decision. Diogo Jota had touched the ball away after which he collided with Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita. However, both players were going for the ball and Guaita was simply holding his ground despite there being contact.

Bayan Fenwick @BayanFenwick35 Jota changes direction, runs into Guita with his elbow, and then wins a penalty? 🤨 Referee’s are TERRIBLE these days. Jota changes direction, runs into Guita with his elbow, and then wins a penalty? 🤨 Referee’s are TERRIBLE these days. https://t.co/4MC4xBWLH5

Regardless, Liverpool will be pleased with the result after their mixed run of form in the EPL recently. They drew against Tottenham Hotspur, lost to Leicester and then drew again against Chelsea. The Reds are resultantly now 9 points adrift of Manchester City at the top of the table with a game in hand.

They look most likely to mount a title challenge for Pep Guardiola’s men until the end of the season. Third-placed Chelsea are just one point behind the Anfield outfit but have played two more games. Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for better defensive performances going forward.

