“When you do that, there are imbalances in the rival” – Pedri reveals what Xavi has asked Barcelona to do in an attempt to trouble Inter during crucial Champions League game

Barcelona starlet Pedri has disclosed that Xavi has asked his team to move the ball quickly from side to side to destabilize Champions League rivals Inter Milan.

Having endured a 1-0 defeat at the San Siro in the reverse fixture last week, Barcelona will host Group C rivals Inter on Champions League matchday four on Wednesday (October 12). The Blaugrana find themselves in third place in the Group C standings, sitting three points adrift of second-placed Inter. They need a positive result at Camp Nou to boost their chances of advancing to the round of 16.

GOAL @goal Barcelona and Inter have shared some stars Barcelona and Inter have shared some stars ✨ https://t.co/Z2CdbbtNwQ

Barca have lacked goal-front sharpness in their recent matches, scoring only twice in three games across the competition. Against Inter, they might need to up the ante, and Pedri has revealed how they would go about doing it. When asked to reveal Xavi’s instructions for the clash against the Nerazzurri, the Spaniard said (via AS):

“Move the ball quickly from side to side. When you do that, there are imbalances in the rival. It is what we have to work on and what we want. As the coach said, we have to keep flying.”

He was also asked whether Xavi had asked his midfielders to score more goals. Pedri replied:

“He not only asks us in this game, but in all of them. He tells us that we have to get to the area. And everyone with passes, goals and arrivals in the area have to contribute. You have to be there.”

Barcelona midfielder Pedri opens up about Robert Lewandowski’s mini goal drought

Former Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has emerged as the leading goalscorer for Barcelona this season, netting 12 times in 11 appearances across competitions. However, he has seemingly hit a bit of a snag in the last couple of games, failing to make an impact against Inter and Celta Vigo respectively.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



7.45pm | BT Sport 4 HD Barcelona vs Inter is a 𝐇𝐔𝐆𝐄 clash this evening...7.45pm | BT Sport 4 HD Barcelona vs Inter is a 𝐇𝐔𝐆𝐄 clash this evening... 👀📺 7.45pm | BT Sport 4 HD https://t.co/ANLQ5jH8qy

Pedri was quizzed on Lewandowski’s recent dry run and whether or not he was worried. The Spain international played down the concern, only thanking the Pole for being an excellent mentor.

The Barcelona ace added:

“We have the quality to make them, to give them to the forwards. All together we will continue trying to make them and give them to them. Robert is a real crack and he can help us a lot. From the first day he helped us young people and we thank him for being such a normal person with everything he has earned.”

Poll : 0 votes