"When does the torment end?" - Annie Kilner's sister blasts 'evil and cruel' Lauryn Goodman for having a second child with Kyle Walker 

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker's wife, Annie Kilner's sister, Sian Kilner, recently took to social media and bashed Lauryn Goodman for having two children with the Englishman.

Walker recently had an interview with the Sun, where he revealed that he cheated on his wife, Annie Kilner, with Lauryn Goodman. He met Goodman in 2022 when he visited London for injury treatment ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Walker eventually made Goodman pregnant and started living away from Kilner and his five children. During the interview, the Manchester City forward stated that his family suffered numerous problems due to his foolish decisions.

Sian Kilner's Instagram story

However, Annie Kilner's sister, Sian Kilner, also spoke about the situation on social media. She recently blasted Lauryn Goodman on Instagram. She wrote that her sister has been facing Goodman's cruelty for the last five years. Moreover, she also said that Annie Kilner is currently in a vulnerable state as she's seven months pregnant. She wrote:

"When does your torment end? My sister, who is now 7 months pregnant, has faced your cruelty for almost 5 years now. What's your goal? To see how much stress you can put on a pregnant woman? To create a false victim narrative around what you did?"

She added:

"You clearly lack empathy but this level of evil is out of control and harms everyone - especially the children. Stop accusing others; your true self is revealed. The so-called "loving relationship" is a facade. it's not fooling anyone so why don't you just give us all a break and stop."

Walker also apologized to his wife, Annie Kilner, during the interview. The defender stated that he would accept Kilner's decision if she decided to get separated and file a divorce.

Kyle Walker apologies to wife Annie Kilner for having the second child with Lauryn Goodman

During a recent interview with the Sun, Manchester City defender Kyle Walker apologised to her wife, Annie Kilner, for cheating and fathering two children with Lauryn Goodman outside of marriage.

He also said that he is taking full responsibility for his actions. Walker admitted that he has made wrong decisions, and the current problems are an outcome of that. He said:

"What I've done is horrible and I take full responsibility. The only person to blame is me. I have roles and responsibilities that I'm aware of, and I've made stupid choices. But I need to own up to my mistakes - I owe it to everyone."

Walker also revealed that he'd told Kilner about his affair with Goodman in October last year. As per Sky Sports News, he has also claimed that he won't be having any further contact with the social media influencer except for the financial arrangements between the two.