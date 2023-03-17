When are the UEFA Champions League quarter-final games going to be played? Date, time and the teams in the competition

The UEFA Champions League quarter-finals are set and with the fixtures finalized following the draw on Friday (17 March) Real Madrid, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Benfica, AC Milan, Napoli, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich are the eight teams in the competition.

The first leg of the quarter-finals will take place on April 11 and 12 while the second-leg fixtures will take place on April 18 and 19.

Los Blancos will host Chelsea for the first leg of their tie and will make the trip to west London for the second leg. Benfica will host Inter in the first leg in Portugal. Manchester City, meanwhile, will play Bayern Munich at home in the first leg. AC Milan will host Napoli in the first leg at San Siro.

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea and Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich are the most intriguing fixtures of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. AC Milan vs. Napoli will also be a fixture to watch as well as two top Italian teams will lock horns.

Fans will keep a close eye on whether Benfica could pull off yet another underdog story against the Nerazzuri. The Portuguese side finished atop their group despite having Paris Saint-Germain in the equation.

Jose Mourinho wants Real Madrid to win the UEFA Champions League

Former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho tipped Los Blancos to win the Champions League this season. Speaking after the draw for Europe's Premier Cup competition, Mourinho said (via Mirror):

“There is a club that is close to my heart and there is a manager who is my friend, Real Madrid are great and Carlo Ancelotti is great! Hopefully, they will go on in this way to win the final.”

Mourinho is currently in charge of AS Roma, a club that have reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League this season. Mourinho was in charge of Los Blancos for 178 matches, winning 127 games, losing 23, and drawing 28.

The Portuguese won one La Liga, one Copa del Rey, and one Spanish Super Cup title during his time in the Spanish capital. However, failed to win a UEFA Champions League during his time in charge of Los Blancos.

