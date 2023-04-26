"When you're not used to winning, you get jitters" - Ex-Arsenal and Manchester City star makes brutally honest Premier League title claim

Former Arsenal and Manchester City star Samir Nasri reckons the Gunners are starting to feel nervous in the Premier League title race.

Arsenal were in cruise control at the start of the month, seemingly on their way to winning their first title since 2004. However, the last few weeks have been far from ideal for the Gunners.

The north London giants have failed to win their last three games, being held to draws against Liverpool, West Ham United and Southampton. Although they remain atop the Premier League with 75 points, they risk losing their lead to Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's side could go above Arsenal if they win their two games in hand. The Cityzens can also reduce the gap with the Gunners to two points if they beat them at the Etihad Stadium in a top-of-the-table clash on Wednesday (April 26). Having played for both clubs, Nasri is looking forward to the game.

“I can’t wait for it, because the winner will have one hand on the title, and the fact that these are two clubs that meant something for my playing career," Nasri told L'Equipe (via Get French Football News).

Nasri reckons Manchester City will emerge victorious, as they have been in red-hot form recently, while the Gunners are not used to winning.

“City are reaching the peak of their form at the right moment, with all of their players being available for the run-in, unlike previous years," Nasri said. "Meanwhile, Arsenal are slowing down, having been in the lead virtually all season. Sometimes, when you’re so close to your goal but you’re not used to winning, you get the jitters.”

The Cityzens have won each of their last six Premier League games and have not tasted defeat in all competitions since February.

How did Samir Nasri fare for Arsenal and Manchester City?

Samir Nasri joined Arsenal from French club Olympique Marseille for around 12 million in 2008. The attacker made 125 appearances across competitions for the Gunners, bagging 27 goals and 15 assists.

The Frenchman went on to join Manchester City for a deal worth 25 million three years later. He played 176 in all competitions for the Cityzens, scoring 27 times and registering 40 assists. He helped the club win four trophies, including two Premier Leagues.

Nasri joined Turkish club Antalyaspor in 2017 after spending a season on loan at Sevilla. He returned to England for a brief stint with West Ham in 2019 before eventually ending his career at Anderlecht.

