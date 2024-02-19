Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger could return to action soon after missing a few games due to injury.

Los Blancos have suffered some major injuries this season. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Eder Militao suffered ACL injuries ahead of the start of the season. David Alaba was met with the same fate in December.

The Merengues just had two main central defenders. However, they were dealt another blow as Rudiger suffered a hamstring injury on February 2 and has consequently missed four games across competitions.

As per Spanish outlet Diario AS, though, the German defender could return to action in Real Madrid's La Liga home clash against Sevilla on Sunday, February 25.

Los Blancos have done decently in Rudiger's absence, with Aurelien Tchouameni or Dani Carvajal deputizing as centre-backs. They won two and drew two of their four games across competitions.

Rudiger, meanwhile, has become a key member of Los Blancos' squad since arriving on a free transfer after leaving Chelsea in the summer of 2022. He has made 83 appearances for the Spanish giants, and also scored four goals and provided one assist.

Carlo Ancelotti on Camavinga and Carvajal's suspension for Real Madrid's clash against Sevilla

Los Blancos will be without Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Carvajal in their clash against Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on February 25. Both players will serve a one-match suspension after their incidents in Real Madrid's 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo on February 18.

Camavinga received his fifth yellow card of the season in the away clash. Meanwhile, Carvajal, who came on as a substitute in the 75th minute received two yellow cards within three minutes in stoppage time and was sent off.

After the game, manager Carlo Ancelotti was asked about the same and he replied (via Managing Madrid):

“I will talk about it on a personal level with the players. It was a match with many duels, a lot of fighting. A little protest can be understood.”

Commenting on the intensity of the match, Ancelotti added:

“We played with intensity, the truth is that Rayo played a very good game, very intense, interrupting the game. The approach worked out well. We are left with one point, today it does not make us happy, but in the future, it can be a positive point.”

Real Madrid still lead the La Liga table and sit six points above Girona, who have a game in hand.