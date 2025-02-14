When will Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli return from injury for Arsenal? Report provides update

A number of injuries have cropped up at a bad time for Arsenal, with Kai Havertz the latest on the list. It was confirmed on Thursday, February 13, that the German has been ruled out for the season after picking up a hamstring injury in a training session in Dubai.

Prior to Havertz’s injury, Gabriel Martinelli picked up an injury in Arsenal’s Carabao Cup second leg semi-final clash against Newcastle on February 5. Adding to the their woes, talismanic winger Bukayo Saka has been on the sidelines since December after picking up an injury in a Premier League game against Crystal Palace.

The latest news of Havertz's injury will definitely leave Mikel Arteta short of options upfront. However, the Gunners have now been handed a significant boost as two of their key players are set to return to action.

Trending

According to The Athletic, Saka is expected to return in the second half of March, while Martinelli will also return in a similar timeframe. This will come as music to the ears of the Gunners faithful as both players have been instrumental in their title charge this season.

Expand Tweet

Saka has scored nine goals and provided 13 assists in 24 appearances across competitions this season. Martinelli, meanwhile, has scored seven goals and provided four assists for the north London club in 35 appearances.

Arsenal begin contract extension talks with 23-year-old star - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly initiated negotiations with Gabriel Martinelli over extending his contract. Martinelli has been a key player for the Gunners in recent seasons.

He has continued to maintain his position as a first-team player, having only missed three matches for Arsenal so far this season. Mikel Arteta’s side have been plagued by injuries this season, which now includes the Brazil international after he picked up a hamstring injury against Newcastle recently.

While Martinelli is expected to return to action for the Gunners in March, they see the winger as a long-term asset and are reportedly set to tie him down at the club. According to GiveMeSport, Arsenal are currently in discussions with the Brazilian and his representatives regarding a new contract.

Martinelli's current contract with the Gunners will expire in 2027. He last signed a contract extension in 2023. The 23-year-old moved to the Emirates in 2019 from Brazilian side Ituano for a reported fee of €7.1 million.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback