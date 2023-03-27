When will Christian Eriksen return? Manchester United midfielder provides positive injury update

Manchester United star Christian Erisken has issued an injury update, stating that he is currently ready to resume outdoor training sessions.

Eriksen, 31, has been sidelined with a serious ankle problem since late January, missing 14 games across all competitions in the process. He picked up the injury during his team's 3-1 FA Cup fourth-round victory against EFL Championship outfit Reading at the end of January.

Prior to his recent injury, the 120-cap Denmark international formed a fine midfield trio alongside Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro. So far, he has registered two goals and nine assists in 31 matches this season.

During a recent interaction with club media, Eriksen shed light on his rehabilitation process during the ongoing international break. He said:

"Yeah, it is going well. I have just started being outside as you saw [on Instagram] with football boots on. And then we take it from there, that is the next step. I have been in the gym for some weeks now and now it is time to do the next rehab session outside."

Remaining optimistic about his return to action, Eriksen added:

"I think earlier in my career I would have taken it [being injured] a lot harder than I do now. You learn later on that it's just part of your career. Sometimes you are lucky and sometimes you are not. With this one particularly, when I can't do anything myself, when somebody came on to me, the mindset is just getting back as soon as possible in a healthy, strong way and not to get any setbacks."

Eriksen, who has a contract until June 2025 at Manchester United, is expected to return from his injury either in late April or early May.

Manchester United are 'less capable' during new signing's absence, claims Paul Parker

Speaking to SpilXperten, former Manchester United star Paul Parker expressed his irritation over Christian Eriksen's injury. He elaborated:

"The blow of missing Eriksen has been bigger than expected. And the fact that no one is talking about it makes me feel that he is being disrespected. He is a very important player but no one notices it. He controls the pace of the game, he is the one to decide if Manchester United are going to attack or just relax on the ball."

Showering praise on the former Inter Milan man, Parker continued:

"I would say that Manchester United are less capable of controlling games when he is not there. Fred and [Marcel] Sabitzer are good players but they don't have the same brain as he does. But of course, United have made some good results without him and that might be the reason why no one is talking about him right now."

Manchester United are currently in third spot in the 2022-23 Premier League table with 50 points from 26 games, behind Manchester City.

Poll : 0 votes