When will Cole Palmer return to action for Chelsea? New report provides update on England star's injury and potential return date

Chelsea have suffered a blow with Cole Palmer now expected to be out until November. The Englishman is set to miss matches against Nottingham Forest and Sunderland in the Premier League, and Ajax in the UEFA Champions League.

According to a report in The Athletic, Chelsea have decided to give Palmer more time to recover from his groin issue. They were initially hoping to see their star player back in action after the October international break, but have now been forced to extend his recovery time.

England manager Thomas Tuchel spoke about Palmer's injury status and hinted that the Englishman was not ready to return to the pitch. Chelsea's decision to extend the recovery time comes just hours after Tuchel said (via GOAL):

"He was only in the June camp, that is concerning, of course. First of all, the most important thing is that he can play without pain, because the groin issue is a very dangerous one to become chronic. This is the most important thing. When he's fit and when he has rhythm and flow, he can decide matches on club level and, for sure, on international level."

"We know that. There is also with him no problem at all (for me). We clearly understand and see the potential and the quality, but there is also a reality that he was not available in five of the (last) seven camps, so right now there are two camps left before the World Cup. It would surprise me this time if he was able to play."

Cole Palmer last played in the 2-1 defeat at Manchester United, when he came off injured inside the first 30 minutes. The Blues have since beat Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup, Benfica in the UEFA Champions League and Liverpool in the Premier League, but lost to Brighton & Hove Albion as well.

Chelsea gave Cole Palmer three wkees break to recover from groin issue

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca spoke about Cole Palmer earlier this season and said that they were planning to protect the Englishman. He confirmed that their star player did not need surgery, but could not return to the pitch soon.

He said (via GOAL):

“We decided to protect a Cole a little bit [to] not let his injury get worse. We decided to rest him for two-three weeks until the international break to see if he can recover 100%. I don’t think he needs surgery. It’s just a matter of managing the pain in his groin.”

Chelsea are seventh in the Premier League after seven matches, winning three and losing twice.

