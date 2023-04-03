When will Erling Haaland be back for Manchester City? Pep Guardiola provides fitness update ahead of Premier League run-in

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola provided an injury update on in-form striker Erling Haaland. The Spanish boss stated that the Norwegian forward's fitness is improving and he hopes Haaland will be available for Premier League action this weekend.

Haaland suffered a groin injury prior to the international break and missed his national side's fixtures against Spain and Georgia as a result. The Norway international was sidelined for Manchester City's 4-1 thrashing of Liverpool on Saturday (1 April) as well.

Guardiola said on his star striker's injury (via GOAL):

“Erling is getting better. On Friday, he felt a little bit better compared to the previous two days. It's five days to Southampton, so hopefully, he can still help us like he has all season.”

Manchester City signed Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for £51 million last summer when the striker was one of Europe's hottest talents in the market. The Norwegian forward has certainly justified his price tag for the Cityzens as is evidenced by his exceptional form in the English top tier this season.

Haaland has racked up 28 goals and five assists in 26 Premier League fixtures and looks on track to win the Golden Boot this term. He has also scored ten times in the UEFA Champions League for the Cityzens this season.

The Norway international has proved to be an integral attacker for Guardiola's side, who are in the midst of a heated title race against league-leaders Arsenal. It remains to be seen whether the former RB Salzburg forward will return for his side's upcoming encounter against Southampton on 8 April.

"That was a signal to Arsenal" - Rio Ferdinand makes emphatic claim over Premier League title race involving Manchester City

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has sent a warning to Arsenal involving this season's title race after Manchester City's win over Liverpool.

Arsenal are currently leading the league table by eight points as the Cityzens sit behind in second place. With only nine games left, it would not be foolish to surmise that the Gunners will lift the title this term.

However, City's dominant display against Jurgen Klopp's men has prompted Ferdinand to send a warning to the Gunners. The Englishman told BT Sport (via Football.london):

"That is exactly what Pep Guardiola would've wanted from his team. A sublime, dominant performance. That was a statement, and that was a signal to Arsenal, 'c'mon, what are you gonna do now? And that's how it's gonna be until the end of the season."

It remains to be seen whether Manchester City will retain their crown or if the Gunners secure their first league title since 2004.

