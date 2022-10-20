“When will he get the deserved rest”, “Man been playing fatigued” – Arsenal fans question why ‘tired’ player is named in line-up for Europa League game against PSV

Arsenal fans are having growing concerns that Bukayo Saka may become fatigued after manager Mikel Arteta named him in the starting XI for the Gunners' clash with PSV Eindhoven on Thursday (October 20)

The Gunners have a perfect record so far in Europe this season and a win at the Emirates on Thursday evening would secure their progress to the next round. The tie has been rearranged due to a lack of policing available for the original date as preparations were underway for the Queen's funeral.

Arsenal @Arsenal



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @KieranTierney1 returns

Fabio Vieira starts

@GabrielJesus9 in attack



#UEL Introducing our starting XI…🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @KieranTierney1 returnsFabio Vieira starts@GabrielJesus9 in attack Introducing our starting XI…🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @KieranTierney1 returns 🇵🇹 Fabio Vieira starts 🇧🇷 @GabrielJesus9 in attack #UEL 🏆 https://t.co/e8A9aIEbYQ

Arsenal have been in stunning form since the beginning of the campaign, winning 12 of their 13 games so far. Arteta's side are currently four points clear at the top of the Premier League.

The Gunners boss has used the Europa League as a way to rest most of his first-team players and has once again made six changes from the side that beat Leeds.

Kieran Tierney starts alongside the likes of Albert Sambi Lokonga, Rob Holding and Eddie Nketiah. One player who keeps his place in the team is Saka, who is in red-hot form following his relatively slow start to the campaign.

The youngster has scored four times in his previous three appearances, including the winner against Leeds United in the side's most recent Premier League clash.

Arsenal supporters, though, are concerned that Arteta may be running Saka into the ground. After the starting XI was announced for the Europa League clash, many took to Twitter to voice their opinions. Here are some of the reactions:

CriticalFan @Warrahuman @Arsenal @kierantierney1

When will he get the deserved rest!!! @gabrieljesus9 Saka starts againWhen will he get the deserved rest!!! @Arsenal @kierantierney1 @gabrieljesus9 Saka starts again 😓😓😓😓When will he get the deserved rest!!!

Buchi Laba @Buchi_Laba

Pundit heaps praise on Bukayo Saka for his rise to Arsenal superstardom

The winger has become a key member of the Arsenal team and looks set to start England's first game at the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Noel Whelan was full of praise for Saka after he scored a clinical winner against his former team Leeds United.

Saka finished eighth in the 2022 Kopa Trophy this week but Whelan believes that won't bother the youngster. The pundit told Football Insider:

“He deserves more recognition, not just in the Premier League but on an international level. He’s shot to fame in the past few years and there’s definitely a case to say that eighth is not a suitable ranking for the talent he has. He won’t worry too much about this [his Kopa Trophy ranking]."

"The fact that he’s in the top ten is a great credit to him but he’ll be focused on what he’s doing for Arsenal. The World Cup is coming up too, so he’ll want to stay in good form for that too because he’s got to be in the starting eleven. His goal against Leeds was fantastic, you’ve got to say it was a clinical finish.”

