"When will this guy fully give up on him", "Too stubborn" - Fans call out Ancelotti for including Real Madrid star in XI for Las Palmas clash

Fans have taken to social media to openly question Carlo Ancelotti's decision to include Real Madrid full-back Lucas Vazquez in their starting lineup. Los Blancos are set to take on Las Palmas at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu today in a La Liga clash (January 19).

Vazquez has been the necessary option for the manager after first-choice right-back Dani Carvajal suffered an ACL injury to keep him out for the rest of the season. While Carlo Ancelotti has sometimes opted for Federico Valverde in that position, he has usually stuck to Vazquez.

However, fans are not particularly pleased with the 33-year-old's performances this season. He was noticeably poor in the Supercopa de Espana final, as Barcelona beat Real Madrid 5-2, and he got substituted off by the 52nd minute.

The fans were hoping he would not start the match against Las Palmas, and they have negatively reacted to Ancelotti's decision to play him with comments like these:

"When will this guy fully give up on Vazquez ffs" a fan was angry.

"We need a Vazquez acl ,this coach is too stubborn" another fan was quite upset.

"Vazquez again 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ just put Fede RB and then put Jude at 8 with Arda as a 10" a fan analyzed.

"Why is Vazquez starting again? And bold decision to start Ceballos over Camavinga(though Ceballos has been good this season)" another fan shared.

"I was happy and then i saw lord Cafucas Vazquez........" this fan mocked.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti faces the press ahead of Las Palmas clash

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti faced the press ahead of their La Liga match against Las Palmas. Los Blancos are coming off a shock 5-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Supercopa final and a 5-2 win over Celta Vigo that needed extra time in the Copa del Rey Round of 16.

Ancelotti admitted that the fixture list had not been particularly kind to the fitness of his players, telling the press (via club website):

“Not everyone has recovered yet. We've lowered the intensity in today's training session. We did a bit of tactical work, I think they'll all recover. I've already complained about the calendar, but there is a lot to get done.

"A game at 9.30pm in August I understand because of the heat, but in January it's a little more difficult to understand."

Real Madrid are currently in second place on the La Liga table with 43 points from 19 games. They know that a win will put them ahead of first-placed Atletico Madrid, who are on 44 points with 20 games played.

