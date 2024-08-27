When will Leny Yoro return to action for Manchester United? Injury expert gives timeframe on summer signing's recovery from ankle injury

Manchester United's summer signing, Leny Yoro, could be sidelined until the new year. The highly-rated teenage defender underwent successful surgery on a foot injury he sustained during pre-season.

Leny Yoro, 18, has been absent from the Red Devils' start to the season after picking up a serious injury in pre-season. He was forced off in his side's 2-1 friendly loss to Arsenal (July 28) in the United States.

It came as a major blow for Yoro and Manchester United as he was expecting to play a key role in Erik ten Hag's side. The France U23 international might risk missing the Christmas period after undergoing surgery.

That's according to injury expert Ben Dinnery, who gave a verdict concerning Yoro's recovery. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Typically we are looking in the region of about 80-90 days to return to playing. That could potentially be expedited, we have had players return within that 80 day period but it has on occasions extended way beyond that. That comes down to the type of surgery but historically it has always been around those timeframes - week two you should be doing this, week three you might be doing that."

Leny Yoro isn't the only Manchester United star starting the season on the injury list. Luke Shaw picked up a calf problem during pre-season, adding to Ten Hag's woes.

The England international missed most of the 2023-24 campaign with various injuries. He returned at the turn of the year, but there was a suggestion he was rushed back into action, which led to another injury setback.

Dinnery alluded to players needing to be carefully managed back to full fitness:

"As we have seen with some players in the past, players sometimes thrust interaction back onto the pitch earlier than they would have liked. But it will certainly be in the realms of that three-month period."

Yoro's capture was seen as a major coup for United as they reportedly saw off competition from Real Madrid, PSG, and Liverpool. Officials at the Santiago Bernabeu described him as 'the Kylian Mbappe of defenders.'

Manchester United star Leny Yoro's latest update on his recovery from injury

Leny Yoro's injury came against Arsenal in pre-season (Image - Getty)

Leny Yoro reacted to his injury setback with a post on Instagram highlighting his eagerness to recover as soon as possible. He wrote:

"This is not the start I wanted, but that’s football… The operation went well. Thank you for your many messages of support. Now, time for patience and rehabilitation work. See you soon, stronger."

Manchester United have made a topsy-turvy start to the new season without Yoro available. They beat Fulham 1-0 in their season opener but suffered a 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion last Saturday (August 24).

Ten Hag was aided by the signing of Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich, who adds much-needed depth in defense. The Dutch defender has yet to start but could against Liverpool on Sunday (September 1).

