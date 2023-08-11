When will Lionel Messi make his MLS regular season debut for Inter Miami? Report reveals details

Lionel Messi's Major League Soccer (MLS) debut has reportedly been delayed. The Argentina icon is now expected to feature on August 26 against the New York Red Bulls.

Originally, the former Barcelona man was set to play his first MLS game against Charlotte FC on August 20. However, the game has been postponed thanks to both clubs qualifying for the Leagues Cup quarter-final (via The Telegraph India).

Incidentally, the two MLS outfits will take on each other on Friday (August 11) at the DRV PNK Stadium in Miami. Given the circumstances, one of the two clubs will end up playing either the final or the third-place tie in the Leagues Cup, scheduled for August 19. Therefore, the league match originally set to take place on August 20 has now been postponed to an unspecified date.

Inter Miami secured their spot in the quarter-final of the Leagues Cup by beating FC Dallas in dramatic fashion. It was the 36-year-old's late 85th-minute freekick that leveled the scoring and took the game to penalties, where the Miami-based outfit triumphed. On the other hand, Charlotte FC completed a 2-1 victory against Houston Dynamo in the Round of 16 stage.

"Talks with the young players of the team"- Gerardo Martino on Lionel Messi's influence on youngsters at Inter Miami

Inter Miami boss Gerardo Martino heaped praise on Lionel Messi's leadership abilities while speaking to reporters on Thursday (Indian Express). He believes that the Barcelona legend is doing exactly what he did with Argentina at the Qatar World Cup last year.

According to the manager, Messi was more of a leader on the football pitch in the initial years of his career. However, stating that he now plays an important role in the dressing room, Martino said:

"Leo’s leadership on and off the pitch has been notable in recent years. I’m thinking about what he did in the World Cup because that reflects the kind of leader he has become."

"It’s totally different from the first years of his career when he only led from the football side. Today he has an impact on the field as always, but also in training, in talks with the young players of the team, and in how to execute an idea for the team."

Messi has had a stunning start to life at his new club. So far, he has scored seven goals in just four appearances for Inter Miami, which include two stunning free-kicks.