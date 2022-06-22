"When will Manchester United learn to sell like that", "This is madness" - Fans react as Liverpool agree deal for 27-year-old player and make a 'great bit of profit' 

Fans have reacted to Liverpool's incredible piece of business as they look close to selling Takumi Minamino for a significant profit.

According to Sky Sports, the Reds have agreed a deal worth £15.5 million with French Ligue 1 side AS Monaco for the Japanese international.

Minamino moved to Anfield from Red Bull Salzburg back in January 2020 with Liverpool triggering his £7.25 million release clause, as per Sky Sports.

Twitter has erupted with news of the Merseyside giants making such a massive profit from the sale of a bit-part player. Fans have reacted to the Reds' incredible transfer team, while rival fans have urged their clubs to learn from Liverpool.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: Monaco have agreed a deal worth £15.5m with Liverpool to sign Takumi Minamino. BREAKING: Monaco have agreed a deal worth £15.5m with Liverpool to sign Takumi Minamino. https://t.co/unjZqgHBUM

Jamie Holme @JamieHolme @SkySportsNews Scored big goals, technically gifted player with a super attitude. Deserves to go and get some game time. Best of luck @takumina0116 @SkySportsNews Scored big goals, technically gifted player with a super attitude. Deserves to go and get some game time. Best of luck @takumina0116

Bourbonite ⏱ @SilverBandit_ @SkySportsNews Liverpool loaned him and used him as a cup player and still able to sale for double what we paid. How is that possible @SkySportsNews Liverpool loaned him and used him as a cup player and still able to sale for double what we paid. How is that possible

adofo gyan @adofogyan @SkySportsNews Liverpool had profit. Monaco paid twice the amount Liverpool paid. Economically, Liverpool gained from his purchase @SkySportsNews Liverpool had profit. Monaco paid twice the amount Liverpool paid. Economically, Liverpool gained from his purchase

RobJo @katealex4700 @SkySportsNews This is madness superb back up player gone for £15M ???? @SkySportsNews This is madness superb back up player gone for £15M ????

They good at transfers eh? @SkySportsNews Hell of a fee for a completely unwanted player.They good at transfers eh? @SkySportsNews Hell of a fee for a completely unwanted player. They good at transfers eh?

Bits of things @ThingsBits @SkySportsNews Best net spend ever. Won LFC two trophies. Pivotal to getting second place trophies in league and best points ever. Up there with the club legends @SkySportsNews Best net spend ever. Won LFC two trophies. Pivotal to getting second place trophies in league and best points ever. Up there with the club legends

pc @CFCceleryking @SkySportsNews Well done Liverpool getting rid of deadwood for that money @SkySportsNews Well done Liverpool getting rid of deadwood for that money

Project MUST @ProjectMUST @SkySportsNews They even made twice the amount they signed him for. When will @ManUtd learn to sell like this? @SkySportsNews They even made twice the amount they signed him for. When will @ManUtd learn to sell like this? 😩

Takumi Minamino has played a very important role for Jurgen Klopp's side last season even though he has never been a first-team regular.

The Japanese international has been the Reds' top scorer in both the FA Cup and the League Cup. Liverpool won both domestic cups last season and Minamino played a pivotal role for them.

Minamino, despite not playing too many games this season, has impressed whenever he has been on the pitch. The former Red Bull Salzburg attacker scored ten goals in 24 games across all competitions last season, playing a total of just 1008 minutes.

With Minamino moving away from Anfield, the Reds will lose a valuable squad player who is capable of playing anywhere in the final third.

With the club also set to lose Divock Origi to AC Milan on a free transfer as per The Guardian, losing Minamino as well could be a massive blow to Klopp.

From a financial point of view, though, selling a squad player for double the price for which he was signed is a brilliant piece of business.

Liverpool have been pretty busy this summer

Liverpool v Cardiff City: The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Liverpool have not been overly active over the last few transfer windows but we have seen plenty of activity from them this summer.

The Reds have already made three summer signings in the form of Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsay.

“This is modern football - players come and go. The only thing clubs can demand from their players is that they give 100 per cent commitment while they're on their books and that's what Sadio Mane did.” John Barnes:“This is modern football - players come and go. The only thing clubs can demand from their players is that they give 100 per cent commitment while they're on their books and that's what Sadio Mane did.” #lfc [sky] John Barnes:“This is modern football - players come and go. The only thing clubs can demand from their players is that they give 100 per cent commitment while they're on their books and that's what Sadio Mane did.” #lfc [sky] https://t.co/lyNiV6tYxa

Apart from Minamino and Origi, another big departure is edging closer with Sadio Mane having completed his medical ahead of his move to Bayern Munich, as per Goal.

We will have to wait and see how the Reds fare next season, but it seems that they will be going through a transition phase over the next couple of years or so.

