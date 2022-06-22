"When will Manchester United learn to sell like that", "This is madness" - Fans react as Liverpool agree deal for 27-year-old player and make a 'great bit of profit' 

Fans have reacted to Liverpool's incredible piece of business as they look close to selling Takumi Minamino for a significant profit.
According to Sky Sports, the Reds have agreed a deal worth £15.5 million with French Ligue 1 side AS Monaco for the Japanese international.
Minamino moved to Anfield from Red Bull Salzburg back in January 2020 with Liverpool triggering his £7.25 million release clause, as per Sky Sports.
Twitter has erupted with news of the Merseyside giants making such a massive profit from the sale of a bit-part player. Fans have reacted to the Reds' incredible transfer team, while rival fans have urged their clubs to learn from Liverpool.
Takumi Minamino has played a very important role for Jurgen Klopp's side last season even though he has never been a first-team regular.
The Japanese international has been the Reds' top scorer in both the FA Cup and the League Cup. Liverpool won both domestic cups last season and Minamino played a pivotal role for them.
Minamino, despite not playing too many games this season, has impressed whenever he has been on the pitch. The former Red Bull Salzburg attacker scored ten goals in 24 games across all competitions last season, playing a total of just 1008 minutes.
With Minamino moving away from Anfield, the Reds will lose a valuable squad player who is capable of playing anywhere in the final third.
With the club also set to lose Divock Origi to AC Milan on a free transfer as per The Guardian, losing Minamino as well could be a massive blow to Klopp.
From a financial point of view, though, selling a squad player for double the price for which he was signed is a brilliant piece of business.
Liverpool have been pretty busy this summer
Liverpool have not been overly active over the last few transfer windows but we have seen plenty of activity from them this summer.
The Reds have already made three summer signings in the form of Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsay.
Apart from Minamino and Origi, another big departure is edging closer with Sadio Mane having completed his medical ahead of his move to Bayern Munich, as per Goal.
We will have to wait and see how the Reds fare next season, but it seems that they will be going through a transition phase over the next couple of years or so.