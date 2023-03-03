"When we are winning, I don't like to change my clothes" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta opens up on his superstitions

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that he consistently dons the same outfit when his side are winning. The Spanish boss has opened up about how his habits and superstitions affect his lifestyle.

Speaking about his taste and preferences in fashion in an interview with The Telegraph, Arteta said:

"Yeah, it is very methodical. I am a very methodical, routine person. When we are winning, I don't like to change my clothes, I like to maintain exactly the same jumper, trousers and shoes as before. If we lose, I change to something different."

Arsenal have had an excellent 2022-23 campaign in the Premier League. The Gunners have emerged as title contenders after Liverpool and Manchester City's dominance in the English top tier in recent times.

The north London outfit sit atop the league table with a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. Arteta's men did experience a momentary slump this season with a three-game winless streak that included a brutal 3-1 loss to the Cityzens.

The Spanish boss may have had some solace in the period of loss, given that he only changes his clothes when his team loses. However, Arsenal swiftly recovered with back-to-back away victories over Leicester City and Aston Villa.

Most recently, the Gunners secured an emphatic 4-0 win over Everton at the Emirates on March 1.

The north London outfit are in pole position to lift the English top flight title, which would be their first since their historic 'Invincibles' campaign in 2003-04.

"That’s what wins titles" - Everton boss Sean Dyche makes emphatic claim on Arsenal in title race

Everton boss Sean Dyche has claimed that Arsenal have the tenacity and work ethic to lift the Premier League title this season. The English manager spoke highly of Arteta's side after the Toffees' 4-0 defeat to the Gunners.

Arsenal @Arsenal



Get your submissions in down below 🤔 What shall we name this Odegaard skill, Gooners?Get your submissions in down below 🤔 What shall we name this Odegaard skill, Gooners?Get your submissions in down below 👇 https://t.co/VbY6Gr2Avy

Following the encounter, Dyche said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I said to my players: 'What you’ve got to remember is it’s not just about their ability.' At the end they’re closing down, they’re pressing, they save one off the line because they’re throwing bodies at it."

He added:

"That’s what wins titles. That’s the feeling of a group that wins titles. I’m not saying they’ve won it by any means, Man City are fantastic but you look at their [Arsenal’s] work ethic. They knew because they came to Goodison, we put in a real shift and gathered a way of playing to protect a lead as well and seeing the game through, they responded."

The Gunners will next face Bournemouth at the Emirates on Saturday (March 4).

Poll : 0 votes