“When you’re 1-0 down that’s what you’ve got to do” – Marcus Rashford reveals instruction from Erik ten Hag at half-time as Manchester United secure comeback win over Omonia

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has revealed the instructions Erik ten Hag gave his side at half-time of the Red Devils' 3-2 comeback victory over Omonia.

United staged a second-half turnaround at the GPS Stadium on October 6 to beat Omonia in the UEFA Europa League.

The Red Devils shockingly trailed the Cypriot minnows 1-0 at half-time, and Ten Hag rang the changes, bringing Rashford and Anthony Martial on.

The two combined for Rashford's equalizer before Martial put the Premier League club 2-1 up in the 63rd minute.

The French forward curled home a delightful effort following an astute flick from Rashford.

The English attacker then got his second of the night in the 84th minute.

That goal proved vital as Omonia gave United a scare in the 85th minute but Ten Hag's side eventually secured a crucial win.

Rashford touched on the instructions Ten Hag gave his side amid their need to turn things around in the second half (via SportBible):

"When he [Ten Hag] made the subs, he just wanted us to be a little bit more dynamic."

He continued,

"Take more chances going forward and just try and score goals. When you're 1-0 down that's what you've got to do."

Manchester United showed more cutting edge in attack in the second half and Ten Hag's substitutions paid dividends.

The win sees the Red Devils sitting second in Group E, trailing group leaders Real Sociedad by three points.

Their next clash in the Europa League comes in the reverse fixture against Omonia on October 13 at Old Trafford.

Manchester United turn attention to Everton

Everton beat Manchester United 1-0 last time the two sides met

Next up for Ten Hag's side is a trip to Goodison Park to take on Everton, who have been impressing under Frank Lampard.

United currently sit sixth in the league following their disappointing 6-3 defeat to cross-city rivals Manchester City last weekend.

The Red Devils have won four and lost three of their opening seven league fixtures.

Meanwhile, the Toffees are currently 11th in the league and are unbeaten in their last six games.

Lampard's men have won their last two league encounters against West Ham 1-0 and Southampton 2-1 and may be tricky hosts for United.

The Red Devils can be enthused by their second-half performance against Omonia, particularly the impressive Rashford and Martial.

Many are calling for the two to start up top against Everton, which would likely see Cristiano Ronaldo returning to the substitutes bench.

