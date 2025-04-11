“When you’re not at your best, keep your trap shut” - Liverpool legend slams Manchester United star Andre Onana for mistake after talking ‘trash’

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has hit out at Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana after his poor display against Lyon in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (April 10). The Red Devils traveled to France to face the Ligue 1 side in the first leg of the quarter-final tie, which ended 2-2.

Before the fixture, Onana was involved in a heated exchange of words with former Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic. Speaking to the media, Onana had claimed that the Red Devils were 'a way better team' than their opponents, which did not sit well with Matic. The Lyon star hit back at the Cameroonian, calling him the worst keeper in United's history.

Onana then responded with a jibe of his own on social media, as can be seen below.

Onana went on to have a costly night out in France, making errors that led to both of Lyon's goals in their 2-2 draw. The Manchester United keeper has come under significant criticism for making blunders between the sticks.

Speaking on ESPN after the match, Nicol laid into the 29-year-old, insisting that he should've kept quiet given his form. The Liverpool icon said:

“In football you always keep your mouth shut because you never know [what can happen]. Had things been going great for him, then you can get away with talking trash. But when you’re not at your best, keep your trap shut. It just makes it twice as bad now. Nemanja Matic is the only person sniggering right now, while Onana is going back to the hotel wishing he had kept his mouth shut.”

Onana has made 43 appearances across competitions for United this season, conceding 56 goals and maintaining 10 clean sheets.

Liverpool set to battle Manchester United in race to sign €60m-rated Serie A midfielder

Liverpool and Manchester United are in the race to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson this summer, according to reports. The Premier League giants, however, will face competition from elsewhere in Europe.

The Merseysiders have been rather quiet in terms of transfer business under Arne Slot, and a busy summer ahead seems highly likely as they look to reinforce the Dutchman's squad.

Meanwhile, United are interested in a midfielder, with Kobbie Mainoo's future at Old Trafford uncertain. According to Tutto Atalanta, Liverpool and Manchester United are willing to pay €60 million to sign Atalanta's Ederson.

The 25-year-old Brazil international has impressed with his performances in Italy and has attracted interest from Atletico Madrid and Juventus as well.

