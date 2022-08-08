“When you’re relegated at the end of the season we will laugh then” - Ex-Liverpool star makes brutal claim in response to Fulham’s cheeky Jurgen Klopp dig

Former Liverpool player Jose Enrique hit back at Fulham for posting a tweet referencing Jurgen Klopp’s post-game comments.

Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw on Saturday (August 6) at Craven Cottage following a brace from Alexander Mitrovic. Mohammed Salah scored an 80th-minute equalizer while Darwin Nunez opened his account for the Reds in the 64th minute. The Uruguayan scored from a cheeky flick that took a deflection before rolling past Marek Rodac.

In his post-match conference, Jurgen Klopp appeared to blame the dryness of the pitch as one of the reasons the Reds could not get going. The comment has since been criticized on social media as well. The Sun even claimed that Klopp had managed to take “his moaning to another level” via the comment.

Regardless, Fulham posted a cheeky tweet appreciating the “lushness” of the Craven Cottage pitch. Enrique was evidently not a fan of the joke as he ended up retorting that Fulham would get relegated at the end of the season. Enrique claimed that the newly promoted club will be laughed at once it finds itself in the Championship for next season again.

He tweeted:

"Already taking the p*ss after just 1 game? When you are relegated at the end of the season we will laught then"

Liverpool played out a draw against Fulham despite dominating the ball

There is little doubt that the Reds were far from their best against Fulham. Virgil van Dijk had an average first half as Liverpool always looked to be under danger on the counter attack. They had 67 percent of the possession but could only manage a single more shot on target than their opposition.

Fulham played a high-intensity game in the first half and looked capable of scoring even more goals. Neeskens Kebano came close to adding a second first-half goal for the Cottagers after Nunez was guilty of losing the ball. However, the Congo winger could only hit the bar.

Klopp will be happy with the way his team fought back and will be looking to start in the same vein in their next fixture. The Reds came close to turning it around completely as well after Jordan Henderson hit the post in the fifth minute of injury time. However, the captain’s 25-yard strike curled away from the keeper and rattled the bar.

The Reds now have a home game against Crystal Palace after which a trip to Old Trafford awaits.

