“When you’re successful in life even your enemy turns to a biggest fan” – Fans react to image of Ramos ‘taking good care’ of Lionel Messi after PSG goal

Lionel Messi scored a brace as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) hammered Montpellier 4-0 in their penultimate Ligue 1 game of the season. They also ended a run of three consecutive draws with their win on May 14.

The Argentine superstar scored twice in the first 20 minutes of the clash at Mosson Stadium. A deflected Angel Di Maria strike and a Kylian Mbappe penalty then rounded off an easy night's work for the Parisians.

The 34-year-old forward has endured a difficult debut campaign at the Parc Des Princes since his move from Barcelona last summer. He took his goal tally to six in 25 games following his double against the mid-table side.

Another player who has not had the greatest time since arriving in the French capital last summer is Sergio Ramos. He has struggled immensely due to injuries throughout the campaign. The Real Madrid icon has made only 12 appearances across all competitions this term.

Ramos and Messi were famously fierce rivals during their time at Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively. They shared and fought on the field in countless El Clasico clashes.

However, following the Argentine's goal celebrations in his side's latest victory, ESPN posted a picture of the legendary duo embracing. This led fans on Twitter to comment on the unlikely pairing's relationship. Here are some of their reactions:

ً @False9ii @ESPNFC Ramos definitely believes Messi is the GOAT @ESPNFC Ramos definitely believes Messi is the GOAT

Don Pablo @Tau_oddyseus @ESPNFC Messi - I need new haters, the old ones are starting to like me. @ESPNFC Messi - I need new haters, the old ones are starting to like me.

MMFADA @MMFADAH @ESPNFC When you're successful in life..even your enemy turns to a biggest fan @ESPNFC When you're successful in life..even your enemy turns to a biggest fan

Ronaldinho critcises PSG fans for treatment of Messi and Neymar

Former Ballon d'Or winner and PSG great Ronaldinho has criticized Parisian fans for jeering Messi and Neymar.

The attacking duo were booed after Mauricio Pochettino's men were dumped out of the Champions League by Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

Brazilian legend Ronaldinho believes PSG fans are spoilt, and the World Cup winner told RMC Sport (as translated by The Mirror):

"I don't understand because there are all the great players. You want to change everything? What do you want to have, the worst players in the world? We have to wait for them to understand this new way of living and playing football. The rest will come slowly. This adaptation is normal, to do things well."

He added:

"(Neymar) is one of the best players in the world. He's had several injuries this year. When he's at 100 per cent, he's a really special player for this team. Neymar, (Angel) Di Maria, Messi... the greatest players are together. If you're not happy with that, who are you going to play with?"

SofaScore @SofaScoreINT | QUICK STAT



Following the big chance he created for Kylian Mbappé in



No one else created more than 143 big chances in that time span. 🤯 | QUICK STATFollowing the big chance he created for Kylian Mbappé in #MHSCPSG tonight, Lionel Messi has become the first player in the top 5 European leagues to create 200 big chances in the last 7 seasons.No one else created more than 143 big chances in that time span. 🤯 ⚠️ | QUICK STATFollowing the big chance he created for Kylian Mbappé in #MHSCPSG tonight, Lionel Messi has become the first player in the top 5 European leagues to create 200 big chances in the last 7 seasons.No one else created more than 143 big chances in that time span. 🤯 https://t.co/FUaQ1PsqU2

