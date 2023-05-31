“Whenever I was on the field, I delivered what was expected” – Manchester United star admits he isn’t happy with role under Ten Hag

Fred has admitted that he isn't happy with his playing time under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

The Dutchman brought in Christian Eriksen and Casemiro last summer which drastically increased the club's strength in central midfield despite Paul Pogba's exit. Fred's playing time has suffered as a result.

The Brazil international has 55 appearances across competitions this term but has started just 22 times. Last season, he started 30 times across competitions, making a further six appearances from the bench.

Fred's performances have drawn mixed reviews from Manchester United fans over the past few seasons. But he believes he did his job well whenever he was called upon this term.

Speaking to FourFourTwo about his season so far, Fred said:

"In terms of my own performance, I believe I’ve played well, although I wish I’d had more minutes on the pitch. Whenever I was on the field, I think I delivered what was expected from me to help the team succeed."

Fred, who has just 12 league starts this season, would hope to play a telling role when United play Manchester City in the FA Cup final on June 3.

Fred gives his verdict on Manchester United's first season under Erik ten Hag

Fred has admitted that while Manchester United could have done better in Europe, he is happy with how the season has panned out so far.

Despite joining the Old Trafford outfit in the summer of 2018, the Brazilian midfielder won his first trophy with the club in February, when the Red Devils lifted the EFL Cup. His team were eliminated in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals against Sevilla in April.

However, Fred doesn't seem to have any complaints about Erik ten Hag's debut season in Manchester. Speaking about the club's campaign so far, he told the aforementioned source:

"We won the League Cup, we’re in the FA Cup final and we’ve been fighting for the top four in the Premier League. We’re conscious that we could have gone further in the Europa League but, all things considered, I’ve been happy with our season. I was over the moon with my first trophy at the club, which shows that our team is on the right path after years of reconstruction."

Manchester United secured a third-place finish this season, ensuring qualification in the UEFA Champions League. It is a marked improvement from the last campaign, when they finished sixth.

They now have the chance to win the FA Cup for the 13th time in their history and for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

