"Whenever Messi doesn’t turn up, the whole team looks dead" - Fans react as Lionel Messi's Inter Miami defeat Seattle in MLS clash

Fans on X have hailed Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami for their performance against Seattle Sounders in the MLS. The Herons defeated the reigning League Cup champions 3-1 at Chase Stadium on Tuesday, September 16.

Messi and his team were eager to get back to winning after a three-match stretch without a win, which included consecutive losses. Javier Mascherano's team lost 3-0 in the Leagues Cup final to the Sounders (August 31), before suffering a similar defeat in the league to Charlotte last week (September 13).

Inter Miami opened the scoring in the 12th minute, with Messi setting up Jordi Alba. The Spaniard returned the favour as his through ball found the Argentine skipper in the box, who poked home four minutes before the break to double their lead.

The Herons resumed the second period with more firepower and extended their lead in the 51st minute through Ian Fray. Seattle Sounders got a consolation goal after Obed Vargas found the net in the 69th minute.

Overall, it was an improved performance from the Florida-based club. They had 54% possession and registered 14 shots, of which eight were on target, and created five big chances.

Fans were impressed with Inter Miami's showing on the night and made their thoughts known on X. One fan claimed that the team struggles whenever Lionel Messi fails to turn up, saying:

"After watching today’s game and last week’s match, I noticed that whenever Messi doesn’t turn up, the whole team looks dead."

Noson _ united daily medication @UfonduChinonso1 @InterMiamiCF @chase_stadium @FLBlue After watching today’s game and last week’s match, I noticed that whenever Messi doesn’t turn up, the whole team looks dead

Another lauded Mascherano's side for avenging their League Cup final loss to the Sounders, writing:

"Boom! Vengeance at its finest."

Bill Lothbrok @druzemaga @InterMiamiCF @chase_stadium @FLBlue Boom! Vengeance at its finest 😈

One fan commended the performance, after consecutive defeats, posting:

"Great bounce back guys."

Pro Wrestling Super Saiyan @pro_saiyan @InterMiamiCF @chase_stadium @FLBlue Great bounce back guys

"Where the fuck was this performance 2 weeks ago in the league cup final???" one fan questioned.

Danny Murillo🃏✌🏽 @DannyMuri11o @InterMiamiCF @chase_stadium @FLBlue Where the fuck was this preformance 2 weeks ago in the league cup final???

"This is a big W," chimed in another fan.

MrDwin 👨‍🎨🇺🇸🃏 @MrDwein @InterMiamiCF @chase_stadium @FLBlue This is a big W🔥

The victory takes Inter Mimai to fifth position in the Eastern Conference of the MLS standings. They have 49 points from 27 matches, but have played three games fewer than the four teams above them.

Lionel Messi named "Icon of the Match" in 3-1 win over Seattle Sounders

Lionel Messi was named the "Icon of the Match" as he led his side to avenge their Leagues Cup final defeat against Seattle Sounders in the MLS. The 38-year-old set up Jordi Alba for the opener, before getting on the scoresheet himself.

Inter Miami CF @InterMiamiCF Tonight's #IconOfTheMatch is for our captain 🐐✨ @RoyalCaribbean

The eight-time Ballon d'Or was criticized for his penalty miss in last week's loss to Charlotte, but was back to his best on Tuesday night. Leading the attack line in Luis Suarez's absence, Messi recorded three shots from five attempts and hit the woodwork once. He completed five of his eight dribbles, created four chances, and had nine touches in the opposition's box.

Lionel Messi has now registered 29 goal contributions (20G & 9A) from 21 MLS games this season. Inter Miami will return to action on Saturday, September 20, with a home clash against D.C United.

