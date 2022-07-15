"Wherever Thomas needs me, I am happy to play there" - 21-year-old Chelsea player hoping to impress and speaks about the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu spent last season on loan at Serie A club Venezia. Since returning from his loan spell this summer, the 21-year-old has set his eyes on establishing himself in Thomas Tuchel's side ahead of next season.

Ampadu is part of the Chelsea squad that has traveled to Los Angeles for their pre-season tour this summer.

During an interview that was posted on the club's official website, the Welshman explained how the atmosphere was in their pre-season camp.

"It's great here!" he said. "The weather is so good, the facilities are lovely and it’s certainly not a bad place to start pre-season.

"The campus where we are playing is pretty impressive and hopefully this is the start of a good two weeks for us as a group.

"Every season is a big season but I'd like to take some of the momentum from last year into this pre-season."

Ethan Ampadu is well-known for his ability to play in multiple positions across defense and midfield. The 21-year-old hopes his versatility will help him establish himself in Thomas Tuchel's team next season.

He said:

"Everybody just wants to be on the pitch and thankfully I feel comfortable playing in more than one position. Hopefully I can get onto the pitch this season for Chelsea and help out the side.

"Wherever Thomas needs me, I'd be happy to play there. I'm more than comfortable playing, whether that's at centre-back, in midfield or at right wing-back."

Ethan Ampadu also spoke about Wales' qualification for this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar, labeling it a dream come true.

He said:

"It's a big year for me with the World Cup with Wales as well and I think because we've qualified for this, on the back off a couple of Euros qualifications, it shows where we are heading as a nation.

"It was an unreal night [qualifying] and an unreal feeling and something we are all looking forward to. We've all said it before, but it really is a dream come true to qualify for a World Cup and all eyes on November."

Which clubs will Chelsea face in their pre-season tour?

Ampadu will represent Wales at the World Cup this year

The Blues will begin their preseason outing tomorrow with a clash with Club America in Las Vegas. Following that, they'll lock horns with Charlotte before facing Arsenal and Udinese to round up their outing.

Thomas Tuchel will be looking to try out some experiments in those fixtures as preparations continue ahead of the upcoming campaign. It remains to be seen how the Blues will fare.

