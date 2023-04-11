Where is the Champions League final 2023? Date, time, city & stadium host for the UEFA event

The UEFA Champions League 2022–23 season is in its final stretch right now, with the quarterfinals set to begin today as eight teams remain in the hunt for the elusive title.

This year's final is scheduled for June 10, 2023, in Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium. The match will kick off at 21:00 CET (22:00 local time), which is 00:30 IST for viewers in India.

The venue was supposed to host the 2021 final, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it got pushed back. This will also be the second time that the competition's final is being held at the Ataturk Stadium.

It was the sight of Liverpool's famous comeback win over AC Milan in 2005, having fought back from a three-goal first-half deficit to make it 3-3 by full-time and then prevailing on penalties.

Situated in the Basaksehir area of the Turkish capital, the Ataturk Stadium has a seating capacity of 75,000 and was built in 2002 to support the nation's bid for the 2008 Olympic Games.

Champions League quarterfinals begin today

The last eight of this season's Champions League begins today with Manchester City hosting Bayern Munich and Benfica welcoming Inter Milan.

There's more drama to follow on Wednesday, with Real Madrid locking horns with Chelsea in the Spanish capital while Italian giants AC Milan and Napoli cross swords yet again.

The City-Bayern and Madrid-Chelsea games are perhaps the pick of the bunch, with the European giants drawn against each other for a place in the semi-finals of the competition.

City and Bayern meet after more than eight years, while Los Blancos and the Blues meet for the third year in a row. Benfica and Inter meet for the first time in the Champions League, as do Milan and Napoli.

Although bookies have picked their favorites from each clash considering their form, it's hard to predict the outcome of this stage of the competition as the possibilities are numerous.

The second-legs are scheduled for the following week.

