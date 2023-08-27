"Where dreams are made of" - David Beckham reacts on social media as Lionel Messi's Inter Miami defeat New York Red Bulls in MLS fixture

Inter Miami owner David Beckham expressed his happiness as the Lionel Messi-led side emerged victorious 2-0 over New York Red Bulls on his Major League Soccer(MLS) debut.

In an Instagram post, the Manchester United legend thanked the fans and congratulated the team's good performance on the road to secure all three points.

He captioned the post:

Where dreams are made of..🩷🖤 Thank you NYC

Great win on the road @intermiamicf

It is safe to say Lionel Messi has started to work his magic on the Florida side's fortunes.

He has been in sensational form for the side, guiding them to a Leagues Cup triumph. In nine appearances for the side, he has bagged 11 goals and three assists, with Inter Miami unbeaten since his arrival.

The Miami-based outfit were languishing in the bottom of the Eastern Conference, but the win over New York took them up a place with 21 points from 23 games. He came off the bench in the 60th minute for his MLS debut with his side ahead by one goal and added another late in the game to put the icing on the cake.

Messi is enjoying life in the United States, after opening up about finding it tough with his previous team Paris Saint-Germain. He joined the Ligue 1 side on a two-year deal in 2021 after his contract with long-term employers Barcelona expired.

Towards the end of his PSG tenure, his relationship with the club and its fans soured and he eventually left them to join Inter Miami on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The Herons will next face Nashville SC in the MLS on Wednesday (August 30).

Lionel Messi opens his MLS tally on debut as Inter Miami break winless run

The Florida side broke a 12-game winless streak in the league.

His performances lifted them to a Leagues Cup triumph, defeating Nashville SC 10-9 in penalties after the game ended 1-1.

In the game against New York in the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey, the 36-year-old took the field in the 60th minute with his side up 1-0 through Diego Gomez's first-half strike. In the 89th minute, he slotted home his first goal in the league after playing a clever pass to Benjamin Cremaschi and receiving it back to tap it in.