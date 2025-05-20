“Where did we get this kid?” - Ex-Barcelona chief opens up on how Lionel Messi reacted to watching 22-year-old teammate in training

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi reacted with awe when he first saw Pedri in training after the then 16-year-old Spaniard arrived from Las Palmas in the summer of 2019.
After spending a season on loan at his former club, Pedri made his first-team debut for the Blaugrana in the 2020-21 season and hasn't looked back since then. Widely regarded as one of the finest young midfielders in the game at the moment, the Euro 2024 winner played a key role in Barca's fabulous 2024-25 campaign, winning three titles, (La Liga, Copa del Rey and Supercopa Espana).
In 58 games across competitions, the 22-year-old has contributed six goals and eight assists while being a stout presence in the middle of the park. No wonder, his potential was noticed early by Messi, as noted by club chief Ramon Planes.
”From the moment he (Pedri) joined Barca ... already in the second training session, Messi himself said, ‘Where did we get this kid?,’” Planes told Carrusel Deportivo (via Barca Blaugranes).
“There was no doubt that he had to stay. In the first week, I told his agent to forget about going out on loan, that he was definitely going to stay in the Barca first team.”
Overall, Pedri has notched up 201 appearances for the Blaugrana across competitions, bagging 26 goals and 21 assists. His first full season at the club was also his only one with Messi before the Argentinian - now at MLS side Inter Miami - moved out on a free transfer in the summer of 2021.
How did Lionel Messi fare in his final season at Barcelona?
Lionel Messi enjoyed a fine 2020-21 campaign, which eventually proved to be his last one at the club, ending an illustrious 17-year stay. The 37-year-old played 47 times across competitions, contributing 38 goals and 14 assists.
Messi netted 30 times and provided 11 assists in 35 outings in La Liga, but the Blaugrana only finished third, behind the two Madrid clubs - Atletico and Real - in that order.
The Argentine contributed three goals and an assist in five games in Barca's victorious Copa del Rey campaign. It was Barcelona's only title of the season, having got eliminated in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 by Paris Saint-Germain and losing to Athletic Bilbao in the Supercopa Espana final.