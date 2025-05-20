“Where did we get this kid?” - Ex-Barcelona chief opens up on how Lionel Messi reacted to watching 22-year-old teammate in training

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi reacted with awe when he first saw Pedri in training after the then 16-year-old Spaniard arrived from Las Palmas in the summer of 2019.

Ad

After spending a season on loan at his former club, Pedri made his first-team debut for the Blaugrana in the 2020-21 season and hasn't looked back since then. Widely regarded as one of the finest young midfielders in the game at the moment, the Euro 2024 winner played a key role in Barca's fabulous 2024-25 campaign, winning three titles, (La Liga, Copa del Rey and Supercopa Espana).

In 58 games across competitions, the 22-year-old has contributed six goals and eight assists while being a stout presence in the middle of the park. No wonder, his potential was noticed early by Messi, as noted by club chief Ramon Planes.

Ad

Trending

”From the moment he (Pedri) joined Barca ... already in the second training session, Messi himself said, ‘Where did we get this kid?,’” Planes told Carrusel Deportivo (via Barca Blaugranes).

“There was no doubt that he had to stay. In the first week, I told his agent to forget about going out on loan, that he was definitely going to stay in the Barca first team.”

Ad

Overall, Pedri has notched up 201 appearances for the Blaugrana across competitions, bagging 26 goals and 21 assists. His first full season at the club was also his only one with Messi before the Argentinian - now at MLS side Inter Miami - moved out on a free transfer in the summer of 2021.

How did Lionel Messi fare in his final season at Barcelona?

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi enjoyed a fine 2020-21 campaign, which eventually proved to be his last one at the club, ending an illustrious 17-year stay. The 37-year-old played 47 times across competitions, contributing 38 goals and 14 assists.

Ad

Messi netted 30 times and provided 11 assists in 35 outings in La Liga, but the Blaugrana only finished third, behind the two Madrid clubs - Atletico and Real - in that order.

The Argentine contributed three goals and an assist in five games in Barca's victorious Copa del Rey campaign. It was Barcelona's only title of the season, having got eliminated in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 by Paris Saint-Germain and losing to Athletic Bilbao in the Supercopa Espana final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 18 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More