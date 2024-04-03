"Where is our GOAT?", "This team is going to get cooked" - Fans react as Lionel Messi misses Inter Miami's Champions Cup Q/F first-leg vs Monterrey

Fans have given a grim verdict of Inter Miami's chances of beating Mexican outfit CF Monterray tonight (April 4) after Lionel Messi failed to make Gerardo Martino's starting XI.

Messi, 36, has been dealing with muscular issues that has seen him miss the Herons' last five games across competitions. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was also forced to sit out Argentina's friendlies during this past week's international break.

Inter Miami face Monterrey in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal. They head into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw against New York City in the MLS (March 30).

Lionel Messi missed that game and will play no part in tonight's home encounter with Fernando Ortiz's side at DRV PNK Stadium. The visitors' manager suggested that Martino's Herons still have a fearsome squad despite the Argentine icon's absence.

Drake Callender starts in goal with Marcelo Weigandt, Tomas Aviles, Nicolas Freire and Jordi Alba in defense.

Sergio Busquets, David Ruiz and Diego Gomez are in midfield for the Herons.

Luis Suarez leads the line, with Julian Gressel and Robert Taylor joining him in attack.

Fans are disappointed Messi doesn't return from his muscular injury in tonigth's game and one expects Martino's side to suffer a heavy defeat:

"This team is going to get cooked 5-0."

Another fan wanted to know where the 2023 Ballon d'Or winner was:

"Where is our GOAT?"

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted as Lionel Messi was unable to return for his side's Champions Cup clash with Monterrey:

Luis Suarez was adamant Inter Miami could beat Monterrey without 'difference maker' Lionel Messi

Luis Suarez responded to question marks over Inter Miami relying on Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi has been vital for Inter Miami since arriving as a free agent last summer. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner captained the Herons to Leagues Cup glory in August which was the club's first major trophy since being founded in 2018.

Martino's side have relied on Messi to conjure up his magic and he's done so with 16 goals and seven assists in 19 games across competitions. Vice City's captain is his side's protagonist and with good reason.

However, Suarez insisted Inter Miami could prevail without the Barcelona icon. The Uruguayan frontman said (via intermiami.news):

"Obviously, (Messi) makes a difference, we all know that. If he's not (available) we'll do it like we did the other day and win the games without him. If he's there, we'll enjoy it more."

Inter Miami have endured topsy-turvy form while Messi has either been sidelined or rested by Martino. They've lost two, drawn one, and won one of four MLS games including a 4-0 loss to New York Red Bulls (March 23).

The Herons are unbeaten when Messi has played this season. They've won three and drawn two of five games across competitions which shows how influential the four-time UEFA Champions League winner is.

