“Where is he going to play?” - Micah Richards baffled by Arsenal's interest in signing 23-year-old star

Micah Richards is shocked at Arsenal's interest in signing Noni Madueke this summer. He said that since the Chelsea winger isn't better than Bukayo Saka, he might find playing time hard to come by.
The Gunners have been highly active in the transfer market this summer as they look to strengthen their side. They have already signed Martin Zubimendi and Kepa Arrizabalaga, and are reportedly set to sign Christian Norgaard. They have also been linked with numerous attackers, including Noni Madueke.
However, Micah Richards is surprised by Arsenal's interest in the Chelsea man. He said on The Rest Is Football podcast (h/t Mirror):
"I like Zubimendi. We saw him in the Euros final, when Rodri came off. Very good player, tactically really good. He’s good on the ball, really good awareness in midfield. Gyokeres is a really good striker. I think a striker is more important than getting Madueke in first."
He added:
"Madueke… where is he going to play? He’s been playing for Chelsea on the left recently. I really like him as a player, but I like him on the right and he’s not going to play ahead of Bukayo Saka, is he? So, I’m scratching my head on that one. I agree [that they need two players in every position]. But Saka is always fit normally, until he got that really bad injury."
While Madueke, 23, can play on both sides, he primarily operates on the right wing, but Arsenal already have Bukayo Saka in that position.
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca on Noni Madueke's links to Arsenal
The Blues boss, Enzo Maresca, was recently asked about Noni Madueke's links to Arsenal and potential exit from Stamford Bridge. While he acknowledged the winger's importance, he asserted that he only wants players who are "happy" at Chelsea.
"Noni has been very important for us," he said (via Mirror). "But my message to the players and to the club is that I just want players that are happy to be with us. The ones that are not happy, they are free to go. Noni has been very good during the season."
Chelsea have already confirmed the signing of the likes of Liam Delap and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens this summer, with Estevao Willian set to arrive as well. Hence, Madueke could have more competition at Stamford Bridge.
The former Tottenham Hotspur academy winger has recorded 20 goals and nine assists in 91 senior games for the Blues.