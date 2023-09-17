"Where are the haters" "Man of the match" - Real Madrid fans hail star for 'outstanding performance' in 2-1 win over Real Sociedad

Real Madrid fans hailed the performance of left-back Fran Garcia as Los Blancos beat Real Sociedad 2-1 at home in La Liga to surge back to the top of the standings on Sunday (September 17).

Starting the day in second place after their arch-rivals Barcelona had moved to the top by beating Real Betis 5-0 at home on Saturday, Madrid responded brilliantly. Sociedad were the marginally better team in the opening 45 minutes, leading by a fifth-minute Ander Barrenetxea strike.

However, Ancelotti's side restored parity in the 46th minute through Fede Valverde. At the other mark, Madrid were in front, with Joselu converting a cross from Garcia, who had his second assist of the night.

New signing Jude Bellingham came close to scoring for the fifth straight game, but Los Blancos hung on for a hard-fought win to return to the top of the standings. Garcia, though, was undoubtedly the star of the show with two assists and winning the MOTM award, with fans going ga ga over the 24-year-old. One tweeted:

Garcia, who arrived at Madrid this summer, has started all five league games, making two goal contributions.

What Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti said about new signing Jude Bellingham?

Jude Bellingham has had a rousing start at Real Madrid since arriving this summer on a €103 million move from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund. The 20-year-old has scored five times in as many league games, starting all five outings.

Ahead of the Sociedad game on Sunday, Los Blancos boss said in his press conference that Bellingham is doing well and that success doesn't go to his head despite his young age. The Italian said (as per Real Madrid's website):

"He's evaluated by what he does on the pitch, and he's doing well. He wasn't widely known because he played in the German league, and he didn't have the role he has now."

"He's playing in an important league and at an important club. He's doing very well, and I'm not surprised. He's very serious, focused and professional. I don't think he's the type of player who will let it go to his head if someone praises him."

Real Madrid next take on Bundesliga side Union Berlin in their UEFA Champions League opener at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (September 20). Berlin could be there for the taking, as they've lost their last two games (in the Bundesliga).