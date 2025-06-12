"Where are you Jack Grealish" - Erling Haaland sends message from flight after Manchester City mate's omission from Club World Cup squad

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland sent a message to teammate Jack Grealish after he was kept out of their FIFA Club World Cup squad. The tournament is set to take place in the United States from June 14, 2025.

Manchester City were placed in Group G of the Club World Cup, where they'll face Wydad AC (June 18), Al Ain (June 22), and Juventus (June 26). The Sky Blues qualified for participation after their triumph in the UEFA Champions League in the 2022-23 season. The English giants announced their 27-man squad this week, with notable exclusions of Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker, and James McAtee.

In his latest stories on Snapchat dated June 12, Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland took a playful dig at Jack Grealish after he was left out of the squad. The Norway international shared a selfie of himself on his flight to Miami, and wrote (via SPORTBible):

"Jack Grealish, where are you?"

Despite Jack Grealish remaining out, Pep Guardiola notably included new signings Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki, and Tijjani Reijnders in the Club World Cup squad. Grealish has been sidelined for a while at the Etihad, recording three goals and five assists in 32 appearances across competitions for the Sky Blues. He is also heavily linked to an exit this summer.

Erling Haaland pays tribute to Manchester City goalkeeper Scott Carson after he leaves the club

On June 9, Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland took to Instagram to share a heartfelt farewell message for his teammate Scott Carson. The veteran was the Sky Blues' backup goalkeeper and made only two appearances for the club. In his post, Haaland wrote:

"The kind of teammate every squad needs. All the best in the new chapter @scottpcarson33!"

The 39-year-old shotstopper first joined Manchester City in 2019 as a loanee from Derby County. He signed for them permanently in 2021, with this year marking the end of his six-year stint at the Etihad. Despite playing for them only twice, he was reportedly a strong presence in the dressing room and respected by young players.

Apart from departures like that of Carson, Man City are also looking to let go of other big names such as Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker this summer. The Sky Blues ended their 2024-25 campaign without winning major silverware, with Pep Guardiola planning major revamps of the squad.

Erling Haaland was also irregular this season due to recurring injuries that led to him missing eight games. However, the Norwegian superstar still scored 31 times in 44 outings for the Sky Blues. With Haaland's return, the Premier League giants will hope to redeem themselves by winning the FIFA Club World Cup before returning for the 2025-26 season.

