“Where is the priority” – Gary Neville questions Ralf Rangnick over ‘messy’ decision to become Austria coach despite consultancy role at Manchester United

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes Ralf Rangnick won't be able to take up his consultancy role at United after becoming Austria's national team manager.

The current Red Devils interim manager has been announced as Austria's next boss on a two-year deal. The contract can be extended for a further two years should the side qualify for UEFA Euro 2024.

It has left questions over the German's future at Manchester United. The expectation at the club has been that he will move into a pre-agreed consultancy role at the end of the season.

Rangnick has stated that he will continue on to take up his role as a consultant for the club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #MUFC



“I will take over as national team manager of Austria at the end of the season but will continue consultancy with Man United. I’m looking forward to helping United become a real force again”. Official. Ralf Rangnick has been appointed as new Austria coach until 2024.“I will take over as national team manager of Austria at the end of the season but will continue consultancy with Man United. I’m looking forward to helping United become a real force again”. Official. Ralf Rangnick has been appointed as new Austria coach until 2024. 🇦🇹🤝 #MUFC“I will take over as national team manager of Austria at the end of the season but will continue consultancy with Man United. I’m looking forward to helping United become a real force again”. https://t.co/XGGYF8Utla

However, Neville doesn't think the former RB Leipzig manager can practically perform his consultancy duties once he takes up the Austria manager's position.

He spoke on his podcast following United's 1-1 draw with Chelsea on April 28 (via Express):

“Manchester United’s Sporting Director or consultant can he really be going looking at Austrian players, week in, week out? And then selecting them for the national team?"

Neville continued:

“The Austrian national team has pride, great country and some great players so he’ll have to watch players all week then he’s going to go and coach them for two weeks in September, October, November and March. So you’re saying to yourself what’s happening with the Manchester United consultancy advice?"

Rangnick is expected to start his consultancy role in June and is likely to work six days a month in the role (per The Sun).

Neville doesn't think Rangnick will be able to juggle both jobs with there being a need for the German to prioritize one role.

He said:

“Where is the priority? There’s a conflict there. I don’t see how that can work, you’re a national team manager ... he can’t be here at Old Trafford every week watching an Austrian player play. I can’t see how that’s going to work. Maybe (it’s a compromise) but it’s messy, Manchester United can’t afford at this moment to have distractions."

Manchester United's direction changing with the appointment of Erik ten Hag

A new era beckons at Old Trafford

The club's structure is set to change once Erik ten Hag is installed as the Red Devils' new manager in June.

He will already be working alongside technical director Darren Fletcher and football director John Murtough. The duo were brought in to fill the the newly established vacancies last March.

According to TalkSPORT, Manchester United are interested in hiring Paul Mitchell as technical director.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal News Paul #Mitchell : Monaco‘s sporting director is open to leave the club in summer. Both, Rangnick & Ten Hag, pushing his move to #MUFC ! They should have made „strong recommendations“ & proposed him as a technical director. But other deciders are against this idea. @SkySports 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 News Paul #Mitchell: Monaco‘s sporting director is open to leave the club in summer. Both, Rangnick & Ten Hag, pushing his move to #MUFC! They should have made „strong recommendations“ & proposed him as a technical director. But other deciders are against this idea. @SkySports 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Rangnick has endorsed the former Tottenham Hotspur head of recruitment. With the German moving into his consultancy role, the club will be working in a way they have never done before.

Edited by Aditya Singh