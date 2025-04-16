"Where is Remontada?", "Ancelotti should leave tomorrow" - Social media explodes as Arsenal knock Real Madrid out of the UCL

Football fans reacted online after Arsenal knocked Real Madrid out of the UEFA Champions League on a 5-1 aggregate win in the quarter-finals. After a 3-0 win at the Emirates in the first leg (April 8), they won 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg (April 16).

The first half ended goalless tonight, with Bukayo Saka missing a penalty for Arsenal (13'). Kylian Mbappe was also denied a penalty after a VAR check (27'). In the second half, Saka made up for his missed penalty as he found the net in the 65th minute. However, Vinicius Jr. equalized two minutes later (67'), giving Madridistas temporary hope for a comeback.

But all hopes came crashing down at the Bernabeu after Gabriel Martinelli scored a second for Arsenal during stoppage time (90+3') to secure their spot in the Champions League semi-finals. This marks the first time the Gunners have made it to the UCL semi-finals since 2009.

Fans took to X to react to the Gunners' massive 5-1 win over defending champions Real Madrid. Some users mocked Los Blancos after they failed to pull off a comeback, while others claimed Carlo Ancelotti should be sacked. One netizen wrote:

"Where is Remontada??"

"Mighty Real Madrid humbled by a team that hasn’t won the UCL in their 136+ year existence lmfao," another user joked.

"Tie was lost in London. People were just being delusional that this team could make a comeback," another fan agreed.

"I need that old man sacked its over, We need a a coach who ain’t scared of the players," a Madridista opined.

Fans continued to react to Real Madrid's massive loss:

"Ancelotti should leave my club tomorrow," a netizen remarked.

"90 minutes against Arsenal is a very long time," another fan quipped.

"Hats off to Arsenal the real Galácticos. Meanwhile, our players just keep posting and gaslighting, running their mouths about a remontada they never believed in," a person added.

This marks Arsenal's third time qualifying for the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, after the 2005-06 and the 2008-09 seasons. The Gunners have yet to win the tournament in their history. They will face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the semi-finals next.

Meanwhile, this is the first time Real Madrid have lost in the UCL quarter-finals since 2004 against Monaco.

"Now it’s our turn to experience the sad side" - Carlo Ancelotti speaks up after Real Madrid's 5-1 aggregate loss to Arsenal in the UCL quarter-finals

L to R: Modric and Rice - Source: Getty

In the post-match press conference, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti opened up about their 5-1 aggregate loss to the Gunners in the UCL quarter-finals. He said (via Madrid Xtra):

"The team tried. We weren’t able to change things around. Arsenal deserve it. There are two sides to football: the happy side that we experienced for several years, now it’s our turn to experience the sad side."

Carlo Ancelotti has notably led Los Blancos to two Champions League titles in his second stint as manager at the club since 2021. Their record-extending 15th title came last season (2023-24) under the Italian coach's guidance. Ancelotti added that they still are contenders in major competitions and said:

"We still have the league, Copa del Rey and Club World Cup."

Los Merengues are second in LaLiga with 66 points from 31 games. They are four points behind table leaders Barcelona (70 points from 31 games). Meanwhile, the Spanish giants will also face their Catalan rivals in the Copa del Rey final on April 26.

