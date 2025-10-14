“Where’s the common sense in that?” - Paul Scholes hits out at summer signing from Manchester United

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has slammed the Red Devils' recruitment strategy when it comes to signing strikers. Most recently, Ruben Amorim and Co. brought in Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig in the previous transfer window for a reported €76.5 million.

However, he's struggled to find his feet, scoring twice in seven Premier League appearances. Scholes believes that the age of these strikers may be a contributing factor to the issue.

Sesko, 22, follows the previous number nine, Rasmus Hojlund, at Old Trafford, who was asked to be the first-choice striker at 20. Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, the former Red Devils midfielder said (via United in Focus):

“The centre forward for Man United is a great example. You look at Rasmus Hojlund, a 22-year-old kid. He came when he was probably 20 years of age. Centre forward for Manchester United and everything was on him. The pressure was on him."

“He should be coming in and out of the team. He should be one of three or four centre forwards. So this summer what did they do? they let him go and they buy another one who’s very, very similar."

He added:

“Exactly the same 22 years of age. And the pressure on him, he started okay, I said, he looks like he’s getting a little bit better. But where’s the common sense in that?”

While Sesko has been entrusted with the striker's duties, Hojlund is currently on a season-long loan at Napoli.

Brighton chairman confirms Manchester United interest in midfielder

Carlos Baleba

Brighton and Hove Albion chairman Tony Bloom confirmed that Manchester United were interested in signing their midfield star Carlos Baleba in the summer transfer window. He told The Argus (via Manchester World):

"I don't think Baleba was a saga. There was interest from Manchester United, and we said that he wasn't available this summer and they went away. So we've had many bigger sagas in the past."

The Cameroon international has certainly caught the eye in the last couple of seasons since his move to Brighton from Lille in 2023. He's made a total of 86 appearances across competitions for the Seagulls, bagging four goals and two assists.

Even if the Red Devils come in for Baleba in the near future, expect Brighton to demand a substantial fee to let the player go. Currently, the 21-year-old midfielder is contracted with his current employers till the summer of 2028.

