"Where’s the experience from these so-called characters?” - Roy Keane slams 4 Manchester United stars after derby defeat

Manchester United icon Roy Keane has laid into Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Jonny Evans, and Harry Maguire for their performance against Manchester City.

The Red Devils suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Cityzens at Old Trafford on Sunday (29 October). Erik ten Hag's side put on a rather lackluster performance and had an xG (expected goals) of just 0.94 as against City's 4 (via FotMob).

Following the encounter, Keane slammed Manchester United for their poor display in the derby. He initially called out Evans and Maguire for their lack of leadership and said on Sky Sports (as quoted by Express Sport):

"I was just looking for one or two senior players to just pull them back in. Maguire at the back, Jonny Evans, the two centre-halves for example. Two experienced players who have played hundreds and hundreds of games and internationals."

The former Manchester United midfielder added:

“When United do get run ragged, just sit in. I don’t understand that bit where you don’t get the lads in and say: ‘For the next 10 minutes we need to sit in.’ United did pretty well in the first half, pretty solid but where’s the experience from these so-called characters?”

Keane then pointed out Rashford's body language in the derby and continued:

"Even Rashford, body language from a Man United player at home in a derby…”

The Englishman finally urged Ten Hag to strip Fernandes of his captaincy. The Portuguese midfielder was awarded the armband ahead of the current campaign, replacing old skipper Maguire. Keane said:

“After today having watched the game, I would definitely take the captaincy off him, 100 percent."

Manchester United will next face Newcastle United at Old Trafford in their EFL Cup Round of 16 clash on Wednesday (November 1).

"Today was not our day" - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag reacts to disappointing derby defeat

Manchester City ran amok at Old Trafford as they sailed through to a 3-0 victory, securing all three points. Erling Haaland opened the scoring for the Cityzens after converting a penalty in the second half.

The Norway international nearly grabbed his second of the match moments before half-time. However, his header was stopped after a fantastic save by Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Haaland then received another opportunity at a header in the second half from Bernardo Silva's cross inside the box, only this time he slotted it past the Cameroonian and secured his brace. The former Borussia Dortmund star assisted Phil Foden's 80th-minute strike as well.

Following the encounter, Ten Hag was asked about how he and his side were coping with the defeat. The Manchester United manager said (per the club's official website):

"When you play against this team, everything has to be perfect. So you don't need help but also you don't want anything against you. Today was not our day. We have to accept that but don't forget the game plan was very good in the first half."

"It hurts a lot. As you say, losing the derby is horrible. It could have been going a different way but it didn't. Now, you have to deal with it. Accept it, how it is, and, in 24 hours, you have to get up and go the next game [Newcastle in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday]."