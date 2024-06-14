“Where’s the old Scottish optimism?” - WWE superstar Drew McIntyre makes Scotland prediction ahead of Euro 2024 opening game v Germany

WWE superstar Drew McIntyre is backing Scotland to progress to the knockouts of a major international tournament for the first time at Euro 2024.

Scotland have been drawn in Group A of Euro 2024, along with hosts Germany, Hungary and Switzerland. Steve Clarke’s men opened their campaign with a 5-1 defeat to Germany at the Allianz Arena on Friday (June 14).

Ahead of the much-anticipated game, McIntyre had shared his opinion on Scotland’s chances at Euro 2024. In an interview with Mail Sport, the two-time WWE champion said that he's shocked by the lack of faith among the Scotland fans.

“It was baffling me, everyone is usually like ‘we’re doing it, this is it, we’re going all the way!’ This time it’s like, ‘whatever if we lose, we’ll dance anyways.’ What kind of attitude is that? Where’s the old Scottish optimism?”

He added:

“This time we genuinely have tons of good players and everyone’s genuinely playing for the jersey and the fans, like in WWE, make such a difference to the games. They’re such mental, passionate fans, together with the team. I genuinely think we’ll get through the group stage.”

Scotland’s squad for Euro 2024

Scotland have never been to the knockouts of a major international tournament before. The Tartan Army have participated in 12 major tournaments but have exited at the group stage on every occasion.

Scotland will rely on their experience and depth in midfield to at least finish third in their group, which may be enough to progress. They have the likes of John McGinn Scott McTominay, Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie and Billy Gilmour in midfield.

Leading the side is Liverpool’s Andy Robertson, who will be first-choice at left back, while former Arsenal fullback Kieran Tierney will likely have to fill up at centre-back.

Hearts forward Lawrence Shankland was the top-scorer in the Scottish Premiership last term with 24 goals and will likely lead the line. Manager Steve Clarke also has Southampton’s Che Adams to call upon in attack.

Scotland Squad for Euro 2024

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark (Hearts), Angus Sunn (Norwich City), Liam Kelly (Motherwell)

Defenders: Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq), Scott McKenna (Copenhagen), Ross McCrorie (Bristol City), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad)

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Billy Gilmour (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United)

Forwards: Che Adams (Southampton), Tommy Conway (Bristol City), James Forrest (Celtic), Lewis Morgan (New York Red Bulls), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts)