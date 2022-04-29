"Where’s the standards at the club?" - Roy Keane unhappy with Manchester United midfielder's comments after Chelsea draw

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has slammed Nemanja Matic for his post-game commenta after the Red Devils drew against Chelsea in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

Matic, who will leave the club at the end of the season, spoke fondly about Chelsea and Benfica, clubs where he plied his trade before moving to United. He had opened up about his former clubs in an interview after the 1-1 draw, saying that they were in his heart, which didn't amuse Keane.

Speaking on Sky Sports (via Metro), Keane said:

‘Where’s the standards at the club? Matic’s talking about I’m leaving, I’ve had a great time, Man United will always be in my heart, oh and Chelsea as well, oh and Benfica don’t forget them, they all can’t be in your heart.’

Statman Dave



100% dribbles completed (2/2)

81% pass accuracy

56 total touches

4 ball recoveries made

3/5 long passes completed

2/3 tackles won

2 chances created

1 assist



Although he joined the Red Devils in 2017, the Serbian midfielder has failed to secure a single trophy. Before his Old Trafford move, Matic won the Premier League twice with the Blues and an FA Cup. At Benfica, he won the Primeira Liga and the Taca de Liga.

United Zone



Two assists in two games for Matic Matic x RonaldoTwo assists in two games for Matic Matic x Ronaldo ⚽️Two assists in two games for Matic 🎯 https://t.co/wnUEJM8fxs

His 29 appearances in all competitions so far is the fewesr he has played in a single season since doing so for Vitesse over a decade ago. Therefore it's hardly surprising why the 33-year-old is leaving United.

Chelsea, Manchester United join other Premier League clubs in race for Villarreal defender

According to La Razon (via Chelsea Chronicle), Chelsea have joined the growing list of admirers looking to sign Villarreal defender Pau Torres in the summer. The Blues are reportedly looking to spend up to £50 million to secure the talented defender. There's interest in his services from both Manchester clubs - Manchester United and Manchester City - as well as Chelsea's London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The 25-year-old has been a revelation since his emergence with the Yellow Submarines, with his solid defensive performances drawing admirers across Europe. The defender also has an elite winning mentality, guiding his team to their first European title last year at the expense of Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League.

The Blues are particularly desperate to secure defensive reinforcements in the summer, with the club potentially losing three defenders at the end of the campaign.

Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilcueta look set to depart the club in the summer, so Torres has been identified as a suitable replacement.

Chelsea will hope they can tempt the Spaniard to join them, with manager Thomas Tuchel needing to bring in at least one quality defender ahead of the next campaign.

While there have been no official bids for Torres yet, the Blues will hope they can sort out their ownership issues to make an offer for the Spaniard. Nevertheless, the demand for Pau Torres’ services will be high, especially at Manchester United, and it is likely the defender will move on from Villarreal this summer.

