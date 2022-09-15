"Where is your team's UCL point?" - Salzburg take brutal dig at Manchester United on Twitter after 1-1 Chelsea draw

The official English Twitter account of Red Bull Salzburg took a dig at Manchester United following the former club's 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Wednesday (September 14). The Austrian giants scored with 15 minutes remaining on the clock to deny the Blues their first win of this season's UEFA Champions League.

Red Bull Salzburg were understandably pleased with the point they picked up at Stamford Bridge against the 2021 Champions League winners. However, one Manchester United fan replied to their tweet stating:

"It's a draw."

The Austrian side's Twitter account replied to it:

"Where is your team's UCL point bro."

Red Bull Salzburg's tweet was in response to Manchester United not being part of this season's UEFA Champions League. The Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League last season which saw them compete in the UEFA Europa League this time around.

Erik ten Hag's side have been drawn alongside Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol and AC Omonia. They suffered a 1-0 defeat against Real Sociedad at Old Trafford last week. United are now grearing up to face Moldavan side Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday (September 15).

Manchester United's failure to qualify for the Champions League almost saw them lose Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer transfer window. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, however, would not find a club and instead stayed put at Old Trafford for the 2022-23 season.

Red Bull Salzburg, meanwhile, denied Chelsea a winning start to their new era under the management of Graham Potter. The former Brighton & Hove Albion boss was appointed as the Blues manager after the club sacked Thomas Tuchel following their defeat to Dinamo Zagreb last week.

The West London outfit are currently rock bottom of the Champions League Group E after picking up just one point from their first two games.

Chelsea and Manchester United are currently outside the Premier League top four

As things stand, both Chelsea and United are outside the top four places in the Premier League. The Red Devils are currently fifth in the standings while Chelsea are a place below in sixth.

While both sides have lost twice this season, Manchester United are in much better form compared to Chelsea. The Red Devils lost their opening two games of the season but are currently on a four-match winning run in the league.

The Blues, on the other hand, have lost two of their last four games. They have suffered defeats to Leeds United (3-0) and Southampton (2-1) this season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee