Where will Cristiano Ronaldo and family live after his retirement? Georgina Rodriguez reveals in Netflix series

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are set to live in Lisbon once the iconic forward calls time on his playing career.

The couple are currently residing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, following Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr in January. They have also lived in Madrid, Turin and Manchester during the Portuguese legend's illustrious career.

However, many have pondered where the 38-year-old and his family's future lies once he retires. Georgina Rodriguez has revealed in the new season of her Netflix series 'Soy Georgina' that they have chosen Lisbon. She said while visiting the Portuguese capital:

"Lisbon is the city where in the future we will live with my family,"

Spanish outlet Cuatro claims that the couple are preparing their mansion in Quinta da Marinha, near the Cascaic complex on the Portuguese Riviera. They also own a flat in the most expensive area of Lisbon. It was once the most expensive apartment in the city, worth over €7 million.

The mansion seems to be the most likely eventual home for Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez. The house is surrounded by the Sintra-Cascais natural park, which will allow the couple to take in beautiful views of the Atlantic.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez loving life in Riyadh

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family were given a brilliant welcome ceremony.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez will be living in Riyadh till at least June 2025. The Portuguese signed a two-year contract in January with Al Nassr worth a reported €200 million.

They're enjoying life in the Saudi Arabian city, going on lavish date nights at restaurants and taking their kids on trips out. The family recently visited Riyadh Winter Wonderland, with Rodriguez posting on Instagram snaps of the day out. She captioned it:

"Riyadh, how beautiful you are."

Ronaldo and his family were given a hero's welcome to Riyadh as part of a welcome ceremony in January. Mrsool Park was lit up by pyrotechnics and large LED boards plastered around the stadium, acknowledging the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's arrival.

Rodriguez was wowed by the welcome she and her family received. She wrote on another Instagram post:

"Thank you so much Saudi Arabia for such an amazing welcome. We are extremely excited for this new adventure with (Al Nassr), and we’d like to say thank you to everyone that made it happen."

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Ronaldo once his contract ends with Al Nassr in 2025. His manager Rudi Garcia has said that the Portuguese icon will likely return to Europe.

