"Where would we be without him?" - Jurgen Klopp names Liverpool midfielder as Player of the Match in Burnley win 

Jurgen Klopp has adjudged Wataru Endo to be the 'Player of the Match' in Liverpool's 2-0 Premier League win against Burnley on Boxing Day (26 December).

The Reds dominated the Clarets at Turf Moor but a couple of goals being ruled out meant Burnley were still in the game until the very end. Darwin Nunez opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a neatly-taken right-footed finish into the far corner from the edge of the box.

Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott each had a goal ruled out before substitute Diogo Jota doubled his team's lead in the 90th minute. Virgil van Dijk was named the 'Player of the Match' for his imperious performance, where he won all eight of his duels, made five recoveries, and recorded seven clearances.

Klopp, however, felt that Endo was a more deserving candidate. He said after the game (h/t TheAnfieldBuzz on X):

"Van Dijk got man of the match, but someone else that should’ve got the award is Wataru Endo. Just wow! Where would we be without him?"

Endo, of course, was a late summer signing by the Reds as they searched for a new defensive midfielder following Fabinho's exit. After missing out on Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo, Klopp's side sealed a £16 million deal for the then-VfB Stuttgart skipper.

The 30-year-old Japan international has been a regular feature in Liverpool's first team in recent weeks and has now made eight league appearances in a row. The defensive midfielder completed 65 of his 77 attempted passes, created two chances, made eight recoveries, and won four of his six aerial duels.

Liverpool new league leaders after win over Burnley

Liverpool moved to the top of the Premier League table after their dominant 2-0 win against Burnley away from home. The visitors kept 69% of the ball and had 10 shots on target while the hosts had none.

The Reds now have 42 points from 19 matches, leading second-placed Arsenal by two points, who have a game in hand. It is worth mentioning that Aston Villa, who are in third with 39 points, also play on Boxing Day.

If the Villans win against Manchester United at Old Trafford, they will leapfrog the Gunners. However, it will be hard for Villa to overtake Liverpool this weekend, given the Reds have a +7 goal difference as compared to them at the time of writing.

Before this game, Jurgen Klopp's side drew league games on the trot, both at Anfield. They first drew 0-0 to Manchester United before playing out a 1-1 draw against Arsenal on 23 December. Arsenal, meanwhile, face West Ham United at the Emirates on 28 December.