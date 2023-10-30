“Wherever you are, this is also for you” – Lionel Messi pays tribute to late Diego Maradona after Ballon d'Or win

Lionel Messi paid tribute to Argentine legend Diego Maradona after winning his record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or on Monday, October 30. He was quick to acknowledge the legendary forward on what would have been his 63rd birthday during the award ceremony.

Messi was talking to the audience and those watching around the world after getting his hands on the Ballon d'Or award when he spoke about Maradona. He dedicated the trophy to the former football and said (via GOAL):

"Wherever you are, this is also for you. Happy birthday, Diego."

Lionel Messi beat Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe to the award this year. The Manchester City star was a close second after winning the treble with the Premier League club last season. Mbappe, who scored a hat-trick in the World Cup final last December, finished third in the rankings.

Lionel Messi also paid tribute to Diego Maradona after FIFA World Cup win

Messi also paid tribute to Maradona after winning the FIFA World Cup last year. He thanked the legendary footballer, who passed away in 2020, for encouraging them and wrote on Instagram:

"From Grandoli to the Qatar World Cup took almost 30 years. It was close to three decades when the ball gave me many joys and also some sorrows. I always had a dream of being a World Champion, and I didn't want to stop trying, even knowing that maybe I would never give up."

Messi added:

"It's also from Diego, who encouraged us from heaven. And of all those who spent the time always benching the National Team without looking so much at the result but the desire we always put into it, also when things didn't go as we wanted."

Lionel Messi is now three Ballons d'Or ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won the award five times.