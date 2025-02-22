"Wherever the ball goes, you find Ronaldo" - Ex-Al Nassr star accuses Cristiano Ronaldo of creating 'chaos' after 3-2 loss to Al Ettifaq

Former Al-Nassr star Fahd Al-Harifi has accused Cristiano Ronaldo of creating chaos and not being disciplined enough. His comments arrived after the Knights of Najd suffered a 3-2 loss against Al-Ettifaq in their Saudi Pro League clash on Friday, February 21.

Ad

The hosts took the lead twice via goals from Ayman Yahya and Mohammed Al-Fatil. However, the latter's own goal and a Georginio Wijnaldum brace ensured Al-Ettifaq secured all three points. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. were further dealt a blow after Jhon Duran was sent off in stoppage time for violent conduct, following a VAR review.

Ronaldo failed to register a goal contribution during the match despite landing all six of his shots on target. The 40-year-old created zero chances for Al-Nassr, lost possession five times, and missed one big chance.

Ad

Trending

During a segment on Al-Arabiya FM radio, Al-Harifi stated (via YSS Scores):

“Whoever creates chaos in victory is Cristiano, wherever the ball goes, you find Ronaldo to meet, and goes to the place of Mane from the reception of the ball, and Mane goes to the place of Ronaldo. There is a clear chaos in the team.”

Ad

He also accused the five-time Ballon d'Or winner of not fulfilling his defensive duties:

"When Cristiano Ronaldo receives the ball, you do not find the danger, just a delivery and receipt of the ball, and when the ball is interrupted, you find no discipline, and we do not see any defensive roles from it."

"There must be more strict dealing with the players, and they feel the pressure because there is a clear recklessness, and in the Al -Itifaq match, goalkeeper Bento saved the team from a catastrophic result."

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo remains Al-Nassr's most in-form superstar this season, having garnered 24 goals and four assists in 28 appearances across all competitions.

"Mistakes cost me a lot today and caused the loss" - Stefano Pioli makes honest admission after Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr lose 3-2 to Al-Ettifaq

Al-Nassr manager Stefano Pioli reckons individual errors led to his side slumping to a 3-2 loss against Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League. He also held himself responsible for correcting their mistakes going forward.

Ad

While Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. put up a valiant effort against Al-Ettifaq, mistakes at the back resulted in the latter making a comeback to secure all three points. Al-Nassr centre-back Mohammed Al-Fatil, who replaced the suspended Mohamed Simakan in the starting XI, scored an own goal and played Georginio Wijnaldum onside, much to the fans' chagrin.

Following the game, Pioli said (via @TheNassrZone on X):

“We could have played better, but mistakes cost me a lot today and caused the loss. I repeat the same answer that I mentioned in previous conferences. After the match, we work two or three days for the next match, and most of it is recovery. Today’s match started well and we took the lead, but what made the difference were the mistakes.”

Ad

He added:

“Everyone is responsible for mistakes, I am the first one responsible for correcting mistakes and we do the work very seriously.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr are next set to face Al-Wehda in the league on Tuesday, February 25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback