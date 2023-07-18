“Wherever Cristiano goes he generates higher interest” - Cristiano Ronaldo takes credit for top players now joining Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken credit for players moving to the Saudi Arabian league this summer. He claims that the interest follows him everywhere he goes and adds that he played a key role in reviving Serie A.

Saudi Pro League clubs have managed to lure some big names this summer. Karim Benzema, Marcelo Brozovic, N'Golo Kante, Roberto Firmino, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, and others have sealed their moves to the Middle East, while more players have been linked with various clubs.

Speaking to the media after Al Nassr's 5-0 loss to Celta Vigo in a pre-season friendly, Ronaldo claimed that he was the reason for big players moving to the Saudi Pro League. He was quoted by ESPN as saying:

"They criticized me for coming to Saudi League, but what happened now? I opened the way and now all the players are coming here. My decision to join Saudi clubs was 100% crucial to bring in new top players. It's a fact. When I joined Juventus, Serie A was dead, and then after I signed, it was revived. Wherever Cristiano goes, he generates higher interest."

Cristiano Ronaldo was offered a massive €200 million per season contract by Al Nassr after his contract at Manchester United was terminated last season.

Cristiano Ronaldo not returning to Europe, takes shot at UEFA president

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that he will not be returning to European football. He added that the quality across Europe had gone down and that only the Premier League was doing well.

The Portuguese star went on to claim that the English top flight was miles ahead of the other leagues in Europe. Talking to the media about his future and why he will not return, he said via ESPN:

"I'm 100 percent sure I won't return to any European club. I'm 38 years old. And European football has lost a lot of quality. The only valid one and still doing good is the Premier League. They're way ahead of all the other leagues."

Cristiano Ronaldo went on to take shots at UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin for his claims about Saudi League. Čeferin was quoted by AS saying that the Saudi Pro League was making the same mistake as Cina and luring players who were well past their prime.

However, Ronaldo disagreed with the statement and named Jota and Ruben Neves as proof that the league was also attracting young players. He said:

"Players who arrived aren't like what the president of the European Union said. Jota & Ruben Neves are young players."

Al Nassr are still in talks with Hakim Ziyech after agreeing to a deal with Chelsea. The Moroccan star reportedly failed his medical and was asked to take a substantial wage cut, as per Marca.