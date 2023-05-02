"Wherever he goes, people will enjoy him" - Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni gives his take on PSG star Lionel Messi's future

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has offered his take on his namesake Lionel Messi's PSG future, which remains up in the air. The superstar forward is in the final months of his contract with the Parisians but is yet to sign a new deal.

Scaloni, though, reckons wherever the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner decides to ply his trade next, fans will enjoy watching him in action. Scaloni said (h/t All About Argentina):

“The issue of his future is handled by him. I hope he’ll be happy; he continues to be happy regardless of the club where he is, that he can be happy on the stadium, which is the important thing."

He added:

"I don't know if he's going to go back to Spain, if he's going to continue in France or if he's going to go to another league, but wherever he goes, people will enjoy him."

Scaloni concluded:

"Any coach would like to have him; there is no doubt. I have an advantage that I was his teammate. I have played with him and against him. I know everything he can give. And whoever does not know him, it is obvious that they would like to train him.”

Messi joined PSG as a free agent in 2021 after Barcelona were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules.

He has since scored 31 goals and provided 34 assists in 71 games across competitions. Messi has scored 20 goals and provided 19 assists in 37 games for the French giants this season.

Lionel Messi might be sanctioned by PSG

Lionel Messi travelled to Saudi Arabia a day after PSG suffered a 3-1 home Ligue 1 defeat against Lorient. While the loss was a shock result, Messi's actions have garnered further criticism.

There have been reports that Messi's trip was unsanctioned. L'Equipe has recently reported that Parisians president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has taken matters into his own hands and might look to sanction his superstar player.

The Parisians return to action on May 7 against Troyes in a Ligue 1 away clash. Despite the controversy of his Saudi Arabia visit, Messi is expected to start the game.

