“Whether you like it or not” - Jamie Carragher pinpoints why Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah failed to win Ballon d'Or

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher explained why Reds attacker Mohamed Salah didn't win the Ballon d'Or this year. The 32-year-old was one of the contenders for the award but eventually finished fourth.
Paris Saint-Germain winger Ousmane Dembele took home the Ballon d'Or, becoming the second Frenchman, after Karim Benzema (2022), this century to bag the coveted honour. The 28-year-old produced a spectacular season (35 goals, 16 assists) in 53 games across competitions as PSG won a historic quadruple, including their maiden UEFA Champions League.
Salah also enjoyed a hugely successful season - registering 34 goals and 23 assists in 52 games across competitions - but only won the Premier League in terms of silverware.
On The Overlap podcast, Carragher pointed to Salah's relative lack of big titles compared to Dembele in the final Ballon d'Or reckoning:
“I go back to something I said about Salah and (he AFCON), obviously it caused a big storm at the time. Whether you like it or not, the biggest trophies play a part (in deciding the Ballon d’Or). So normally, if it’s a World Cup or a Euro year, whoever is player of the tournament, would get the trophy.
“The Champions League also plays a big part. If Liverpool beat PSG in that game, they get to the semi and maybe wins it, who knows? Then Salah probably gets it. I don’t think you have to win that trophy for the award, but if you’re competing with someone who has won it (then you have little chance).
The Englishman concluded:
“I’m a Liverpool fan. I would have loved to watch Salah win it for what he’s done for Liverpool and African football. But Dembele was always going to win it. I’m not surprised because he had a great season and won the Champions League.”
In his sixth Ballon d'Or nomination, Salah recorded his best-ever finish, having finished fifth in 2019 and 2022.
A look at the top-10 list in the 2025 Ballon d'Or men's rankings
Ousmane Dembele won the 2025 men's Ballon d'Or award, beating his closest challenger Lamine Yamal of Barcelona and PSG's Vitinha, who finished third. Yamal won the domestic treble last season.
Mohamed Salah - as mentioned previously - finished just outside the podium places, followed by Barca attacker Raphinha, PSG defender Achraf Hakimi. Former PSG striker (now playing for Real Madrid) Kylian Mbappe finished seventh.
Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer, former PSG (now Manchester City) custodian Gianluigi Donnarumma and PSG's Nuno Mendes rounded out the top-10, which was dominated by the Parisians, with five players.