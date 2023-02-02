"Whether he is at his peak or a bit below it makes no difference" - Lionel Messi's incredible claim on Cristiano Ronaldo resurfaces 

Despite the long rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, both players still have a lot of respect for each other's careers.

Both superstars are widely considered to be two of the greatest footballers of all time, due to their mile-stone achievements in their careers.

Messi and Ronaldo have broken and as well set a handful of records that probably may not even be broken in their lifetime.

𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐒 @ChaaliiyKay Lionel Messi tonight scored his 697th Club Goal surpassing Ronaldo with 696 goals..



He did that in 85 Fewer games! 🤯 Lionel Messi tonight scored his 697th Club Goal surpassing Ronaldo with 696 goals..He did that in 85 Fewer games! 🤯 https://t.co/MEcqiafyOO

Both players share a combined total of 12 Ballon d'Or awards between them, all of which have been won between 2008-2021. The Argentine ace has won seven of them while the Portuguese forward has five.

They have dominated both European and world football for years. It wouldn't be out of place to say that it may be difficult to see a football rivalry that comes close to theirs in the future.

However, both players still maintain a professional relationship off the pitch as they often hold each other in high esteem at every given opportunity.

One such moment was in 2013 during the European Golden Shoe award. Argentina captain Messi, who was at Barcelona at the time, was quick to acknowledge his rival Ronaldo for his remarkable goal-scoring prowess.

The now Paris Saint-Germain forward said:

“He [Ronaldo] is always there scoring goals in all the games and taking part in his club and the national side. He has been doing that for many years and whether he is at his peak or a bit below, it makes no difference.”

Both football veterans are currently in the twilight of their remarkable careers. Messi is currently with French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Meanwhile, Ronaldo is facing a new challenge in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr.

Remembering when Johan Cruyff had his say on the Messi vs Ronaldo debate

The late Dutch legend is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time due to his contribution to football when he was alive.

Johan Cruyff left a long-standing legacy both as a player and as a coach. While he was alive, he also weighed in on the much-heated GOAT debate between Messi and Ronaldo.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet Johan Cruyff on Messi & Ronaldo: "There is a huge difference between a great player and a goalscorer." http://t.co/1yAg2O3hHa Johan Cruyff on Messi & Ronaldo: "There is a huge difference between a great player and a goalscorer." http://t.co/1yAg2O3hHa

Cruyff, however, did pick the Argentine captain over his arch-rival Ronaldo. He said (via Give Me Sport):

"Leo is much more of a team player than Cristiano is. He scores but also produces many assists. For me as a player, Leo is better. There is a big difference in just being a great goalscorer and being the best player."

He continued:

"Every person that understands football knows this. It’s absolutely ridiculous to me that some people actually think Leo isn’t the best. This isn’t about Cristiano at all. He’s a fantastic player, one of the best goalscorers ever. It’s about how ridiculously good Leo is.”

Cruyff died in Match 2016, however, his legacy as both a player and a coach still lives on. He won the prestigious Ballon d'Or three times as a player and is a major proponent of the "Total football" philosophy in coaching.

Poll : 0 votes