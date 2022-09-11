"Which is actually really cheap" - Chelsea told the fee paid for Wesley Fofana is 'cheap'

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin has claimed that the Blues landed a bargain in Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana.

Chelsea were one of the busiest teams during the summer as the new ownership led by Todd Boehly tried to revamp their side.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the Blues made history by becoming the Premier League's biggest-ever spenders in a single transfer window.

They splashed out an eye-watering £271.1million over the summer and a major portion of that was invested in the signing of Fofana from Leicester City.

The West London club signed the Frenchman on deadline day for a fee of £75 million which has divided opinion.

However, Pat Nevin has claimed that the Blues made the right call by investing such an astronomic fee on a talented young player.

The former Scotland winger has insisted that Fofana could turn out to be a bargain for his former club in the long run. Nevin told Grosvenor Sport, as quoted by Sport Bible:

"If you sign Wesley Fofana for £75 million and keep him for the next 10 years - that works out as £10 million per year, which is actually really cheap.

"If Chelsea really needed Fofana - which they did - then the fee they paid is absolutely the right number and if they hadn't signed him this season I don't think they would've finished in the top four.

"They wouldn't have had the quality."

Wesley Fofana could be the future of the Chelsea defence

Wesley Fofana turned out to be an absolute revelation when he joined Leicester City from Saint-Etienne in the summer of 2020.

The Foxes also made a big investment of £36.5 million on the Frenchman at the time and have now sold him for more than twice the fee.

Following the exits of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively, the Blues desperately needed to reinforce at the back this summer.

Head up. #DINCHE #Chelsea Wesley Fofana against Dinamo Zagreb:100 Touches74 Passes86% Pass Accuracy3 Accurate Long Balls1/1 Crosses2 Chances Created6/9 Aerial Duels6/12 Ground Duels1/1 Take-ons5 Tackles3 Clearances1 InterceptionHead up. #CFC 🇫🇷 Wesley Fofana against Dinamo Zagreb:🔘100 Touches🔘74 Passes🔘86% Pass Accuracy 🔘3 Accurate Long Balls🔘1/1 Crosses🔘2 Chances Created🔘6/9 Aerial Duels🔘6/12 Ground Duels🔘1/1 Take-ons🔘5 Tackles🔘3 Clearances🔘1 Interception Head up. #CFC #DINCHE #Chelsea https://t.co/wg2NCuXEVJ

The Blues signed Kalidou Koulibaly earlier in the summer but had to wait till the deadline day to sign another centre-back in Fofana.

Expectations will be massive from the young Frenchman due to his transfer fee but he has what it takes to thrive under that kind of pressure.

The France U21 international had a phenomenal debut season for Leicester City but saw his progress halted by an unfortunate injury.

At just 21 years of age, he still has his entire career ahead of himself and could become the future of the Chelsea defense in the years to come.

